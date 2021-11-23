The BRI 8 years later: the benefits of the Belt and Road

In the third Symposium on the construction of “Belt and Road (BRI)”Held on November 19 in Beijing, the Chinese president Xi Jinping underlined the high-quality development objectives of the Initiative, including the “ improvement of people’s lives “.

Eight years later

In fact, the “improvement of people’s lives” coincides with the original intention of the China, which launched the Belt and Road Initiative eight Years ago. In the last 8 years, from the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor to the China-Mongolia-Russia Economic Corridor, from the Mombasa-Nairobi Railway to the Jakarta-Bandung High Speed ​​Railway, the “Belt and Road” has brought to the populations of the countries along the Belt and Road tangible benefits through the various specific measures.

The deepening of mutual political trust, interconnectedness, unhindered trade, financial integration and cultural exchanges, “ expanding the size of trade with neighboring countries and encouraging the import of more high-quality goods “,” the development of the Belt and Road e-commerce and the construction of the framework for digital cooperation “ … In Symposium, President Xi made an important provision related to the high-quality development of the “One Belt and One Road” Initiative.

The development of the BIS

It can be seen that this arrangement is based on the successful experiences of the past 8 years and also presents modifications to adapt to the current situation. In these 8 years, “Belt and Road” has done thrive parts of the world, becoming a popular international public product and a platform where China shows its commitments to expand openness abroad and promote the establishment of the human community with a shared future.

This prompted biased Western media to change attitudes. The US magazine “News Week”Defined“ Belt and Road ”as“ one of the most successful and most influential economic projects. ”According to the statisticsIn the past eight years, China has invested nearly $ 140 billion in participating countries, and in which Chinese companies have created 330,000 jobs. Furthermore, in the first 10 months of 2021 both the number of trains of the China-Europe Railway Express and the volume of goods carried on board exceeded the quantities reached in 2020, achieving double growth in trains and freight.

Record numbers

From January to October they operated in everything 12,605 trains which transported 1.126 million TEU of freight, an increase of 26% and 33% on an annual basis, respectively. In recent years, China-Europe Railway Express has operated in a stable and secure manner and is favored by the international logistics market, becoming an important strategic channel for international trade.

The speech given by Xi Jinping during the third Conference on the construction of the “Belt and Road” had a wide resonance in China and among personnel from many foreign countries. Wu Jianguo, head of the Department of Foreign Investment and Economic Cooperation of the Department of Commerce of Shandong Province, said the next step is to deepen the economic and trade cooperation between Shandong and the countries participating in the “Belt and Road” initiative, in order to make greater contributions to the construction of the “Belt and Road”.

The Director of the Department of Commerce of Shaanxi Province, Zhao Jing, stressed the need to continue to promote the development of new industries and new models of foreign trade innovations and to expand new spaces for international cooperation.

Between advantages and benefits

Ivona Ladjevac, Deputy Director of the Serbian Institute of International Politics and Economics, noted that the Belt and Road initiative has benefited participating countries over the past eight years. According to her, there is a possibility that in the future the fields inherent to the construction of the Belt and Road will increase and expand, within which green low-carbon development will become a new growth core of cooperation.

Francesco Maringiò, president of the Italian-Chinese Association for the Promotion of the New Silk Road and an expert on Chinese issues, believes that the relationship between Italy and China along the Silk Roads is destined to be special: “The Belpaese, in addition to being a founding member of the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank, is the historic terminal of the Silk Road and has some obvious competitive advantages over other European partners, because it is capable of combining logistical advantages (both by sea and by land) to industrial competitiveness and technological innovation and also to culture. And this is not a secondary aspect: Italy and China perceive themselves as cultural civilizations and therefore have an artistic heritage that amazes the whole world and that enriches bilateral cooperation and the development of the BRI in a unique cultural dimension. “