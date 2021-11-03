The brick of the Milanese nobility, from via Monti to the quadrilateral, in the hands of Blackstone. Between gifts from the taxman and shareholders kept in the dark

Blackstone catch everything in Milan. After the headquarters of the Corriere della Sera in via Solferino with a lot of judicial aftermath with Urbano Cairo, that of Cassa Depositi e Prestiti in via San Marco and the Post Office Building in Piazza Cordusio, the American fund of private equity for 208 billion dollars it is the new owner of the “brick of the nobility”. THE rumor they have been chasing each other for months. From 3 November the news is official: the Royal Italian Company – real estate safe of the surnames of the nobility Lombard with over a century and a half of history behind it e 331 shareholders – is now owned by Blackstone through the Luxembourg company Rialto Holdco, “Vehicle” set up ad hoc on 30 April 2021: transaction value 1.1 billion euro, the most important “deal” in Milanese real estate for years now.

In the Reale Compagnia portfolio there are historic buildings of the city: from the palace of the Magenta Bar to the most prestigious civic in via Vincenzo Monti, numbers 2,4 and 6 of via Verdi, hotel in Republic Square up to the buildings in quadrilateral of fashion. The “best” of Milanese real estate assets for centuries handed down between patrician and bourgeois families with heavy surnames such as the Medici di Marignano – that of the company’s vice president, Gian Giacomo, with parental ties with the Medici of Florence -, the family of the president of Real, Achille Balossi Restelli who personally own 3.75% (but arrive at 17% as a lineage). In the shareholding structure there are i Borromeo, i Melzi d’Eril, the Agazzi de Villeneuve, i Brambilla di Civesio, i De Capitani d’Arzago and dozens of others. Now the assets will be “valued” by Kryalos, the asset management company led by Paolo Bottelli. Like? Renegotiating leases and finding new tenants interested in planting their flag in the rich real estate market of the Lombard capital.

It is not just the story of a deal that Blackstone-Royal. But of a paradigm shift: the financial and depersonalized capitalism eating the secular land rent of the Italian “blue blood”. The minds behind the deal? Those of the CEO of Reale Compagnia, Giancarlo Scotti, and of the brotherly friend Gerardo Braggiotti, investment banker, Mediobanca school and today advisor of the transaction with Goldman Sachs. Until the end they kept the shareholders in the dark: it is July when Milan Finance speaks of a Blackstone interest. On the 21st of the month there is the shareholders’ meeting to approve the 2020 financial statements and Reale’s small shareholders ask for explanations from the management, while others want to know why it is not done a tender or auction but proceed in private negotiations. CEO Scotti, an Italian manager born in Mexico City and with a career inside Rehabilitation, Generali And Propensity spa, says that it was a “market test” for a “confidential survey on the potential interest in an investment in the company,” the minutes read.

Concerns about press articles? “At the state there is no sales process concerning the company’s shares or its assets, ”says Scotti. It is July 21st. On September 24th, a letter to the shareholders arrives from the board which instead speaks of expression of interest by “a leading operator”, without ever mentioning Blackstone, with the offer deadline set for November 2nd. On 25 October a new shareholders’ meeting is convened in extremis: it is necessary change the statute to allow the transferability of the shares to legal persons (it had never been so in the history of Reale) and to vote a extraordinary bonus to the CEO: Scotti does not own any shares in the company but takes home 10 million euros gross.

It is not the only “accelerated” of this story. The tight timing of Blackstone’s entry was probably also dictated by some fiscal measures. In particular in the last Budget law a joint amendment had been inserted Lega-Pd which allowed companies to revalue their assets on the balance sheet by paying a 3% tax. Compagnia Reale took advantage of this by commissioning one during the year expertise for the revaluation of assets since the properties were recorded at “historical” costs, absolutely disconnect (and lower) than what is today the real estate market in the square of Milan.

A revaluation that has also led the company to take charge of tax debt of 110 million euros to be paid in three equal annual installments by 2023 of 33 million each, financed thanks to an agreement with a bank lasting 5 years. Debt that will now be charged by Blackstone, but still lower than the ordinary regimes. The Corriere della Sera on 20 October he revealed that the measure, on paper “a move for strengthen equity companies in a difficult time ”has instead“ turned into a gift ”. With an impact on public accounts equal to 80 billion euros of lost revenue for the state in 20 years. It is no coincidence that the draft maneuver for 2022 takes action by imposing a spread the deduction over 50 years or, if you want to maintain the deductibility over 18 years, pay a substitute tax from 12 to 16% depending on the amount.