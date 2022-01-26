The Bride what disease Paulinus suffers from

La Sposa is a popular Rai miniseries starring Serena Rossi. The second episode in prime time on Rai will be broadcast on Sunday 23 January at 21.25. Millions of spectators were passionate about the events of Mary, which also involve little Pauline. Here’s a little more about him.

A tormented life that of little Paolino, who lost his mother at a very tender age and now does not speak. To this is added a terrible disease, which puts their state of health at risk. Here’s what it is.

The Bride, Pauline what illness he suffers from

Maria leaves everything behind, saying goodbye to Calabria and her family. He does this for the sake of his loved ones, whose economic conditions are far from the best. Thus she finds herself in the far north working in the fields, but above all married to a man she does not know, Italo. He is not worth a look, at least initially, since his mind is stuck in the memory of his late wife.

In the house, however, there is a ray of light and hope. It is about the little Pauline. The child represents a reason to look to the future. Maria quickly begins to build a relationship with him, which needs special care. Paolino suffers from the death of his mother and does not speak. He does not go to school and since his mother disappeared he has lived in the stable, where he sleeps with the animals.

However, Maria manages to win his trust, working to get him back to school, taking the exam to attend the third grade after so many absences. The disease he suffers from is epilepsy. It is in constant risk of new terrible crises. As if that weren’t enough, you risk drowning in a river on a rainy night. It is only thanks to Mary’s intervention that he is still alive. It won’t be long before the little one sees a new mother in her.

