The bridge between Canada and the United States occupied by the Freedom Convoy has been cleared

On Sunday, Canadian police cleared the Ambassador Bridge, the important bridge connecting the United States and Canada, from protesters from the Freedom Convoy, the protest against coronavirus restrictions. For nearly a week, demonstrators had occupied the bridge with trucks and other vehicles, and its blockade caused a logistical crisis: nearly a third of commercial transport between the United States and Canada passes through the Ambassador Bridge.

The police operation began on Saturday, and there was no violence: the police managed to persuade some of the demonstrators to spontaneously leave the bridge, and then cleared the parked vehicles on Sunday morning. Police in Windsor, the Canadian city that the bridge connects to Detroit, in the United States, said around 20 people were arrested, without particular clashes, seven vehicles removed and five impounded.

For days, there had been a hundred vehicles parked on the bridge, including trucks, SUVs and pick-ups: on Friday evening the Ontario Supreme Court judge, Geoffrey Morawetz, had signed an order requiring the demonstrators gathered on the bridge to go away, while the provincial government had declared a state of emergency. Few, however, had obeyed the eviction orders, and thus the operations had begun, which ended on Sunday evening.

The blockade of the Ambassador Bridge had been one of the most worrying implications of the protest known as Freedom Convoy, which began in January against the vaccination requirement for transporters crossing the border between Canada and the United States and gradually extended to all restrictions for the coronavirus , even in other countries.

Although limited in number, the protest still managed to cause a significant logistical crisis: many trucks pass every day, with loads worth hundreds of thousands of dollars, which in turn allow various industries, especially automotive, to proceed with its activities. Due to the blockade of the bridge, companies such as Ford, Toyota, Honda and General Motors had already had to suspend their activities in some plants or reduce them, in the absence of the necessary supplies to proceed at full speed.

The blockade had added to other disruptions in the supply chain during the pandemic, and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called the protest a threat to the Canadian economy.

