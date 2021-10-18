the bridge is not there … so what? Clip in Italian of the film with Vin Diesel

Fast & Furious 9 is currently in Italian cinemas, so why not take a look along with a short clip to stimulate the desire to go and see it at the cinema?

How many flying cars have you seen in the saga of Fast & Furious? You have lost count, it is true. If you find it again, you have to add all the ones that in Fast & Furious 9 take off, for one reason or another. Why does a giant magnet draw them towards itself? Could be. Why is there no escape but to jump into the void? Also. We show below a scene from the film of just over twenty seconds in which Vin Diesel is driving one Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat with Michelle Rodriguez on the passenger seat. You may have glimpsed these images in the movie trailer before, but here we have a little more breathing room to enjoy the scene and see it on the big screen. Fast & Furious 9 is currently showing in Italian cinemas.

Fast & Furious 9: Official Italian Film Clip: Without the Bridge – HD

Fast & Furious 9: plot and trailer of the ninth chapter of the saga

Set four years away from the previously narrated events, Fast & Furious 9 begins by showing a Dominic Toretto (Vin Diesel) profoundly changed. The man spends an isolated life in the countryside with Letty (Michelle Rodriguez) and his son Brian. But things are bound to change when his younger brother returns to the scene Jakob (John Cena), allied with Cipher (Charlize Theron). The hacker had been arrested by Mr. Nobody (Kurt Russell) and is about to be transferred by plane to prison, but is freed from the hijacking carried out by Jakob himself and by Eight (Thue Ersted Rasmussen), determined to take over the Aries Project, a weapons program that, once reunified, allows you to control all the world’s computers and the most advanced systems. Dom will reunite his team once again and will have to deal with his past, which has so far been left unfinished.

