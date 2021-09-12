‘The bridge of spies’ closes in Varignana ‘Cinema on tour’ – Chronicle

Tomorrow in Varignana will be the last stop of the itinerant Cinema on tour, which brings the quality cinema stage in places where there are no cinemas, with an organization that takes into account the Covid-19 regulations (the Green pass is required) . In the park in via de Jani, the screening of the film ‘Il ponte delle spie’ will start at 9 pm, an award-winning thriller directed by Steven Spielberg, starring Tom Hanks (Usa, 2015, duration 140 minutes).

‘The bridge of spies’, set during the years of the cold war, is inspired by real events. It narrates the case of the arrest, trial and conviction of the Soviet spy Rudolf Abel, followed by Abel’s negotiation and exchange with Francis Gary Powers, pilot of a spy plane who had been shot down, captured and condemned by the Soviets. The exchange took place on the Glienicke Bridge, which is why it was later called the ‘bridge of spies’.

For information and reservations call one of the following numbers: 051 6954112-150-159 from Monday to Friday 9-13. The screening is free.









Cinema on tour in the summer of 2021 proposed a total of 39 screenings in the municipalities of the Imola district, stopping six times at Osteria Grande and the seventh in Varignana.

The review was organized with the contribution of the Emilia-Romagna Region, the Hera Group and the Cassa di Risparmio di Imola Foundation.