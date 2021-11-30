The Bridge of Spies | Tom Hanks and the true story behind the film

ROME – We know, from Save Private Ryan to Munich, Steven Spielberg leaves nothing to chance when telling true stories. And it could not be otherwise The Bridge of Spies, given 2015, and starring a great cast: Tom Hanks, Mark Ryalance, Amy Ryan, Austin Stowell. For the film, the director was directly inspired by the events that took place during the Cold War, to be precise on February 10, 1962 when, on the Glienicke bridge in Berlin, there was an exchange between US agents and USSR agents. It all begins when the Soviet agent Rudol’f Abel ‘sends messages hidden inside coins, bolts, old junk. The USA discovered the fact by chance: in 1953, one of Abel’s collaborators spent a nickel containing an encrypted code, which ended up in the hands of a messenger. The coin weighed much less and, when it fell, it broke in two: inside there was a message.

As punishment, Abel sent the boy back to the USSR but, after deserting, he became an informant for the United States. Rudolf Abel’s arrest began in June 1957, when he was sentenced to more than thirty years. The sentence, however, never materialized as on the night of February 10, 1962, on the Ponte delle Spie, he was freed through an exchange of prisoners. Yes, because in May 1960 a U-2 spy plane, codenamed Lady Dragon, was shot down in Russia. The fact raised concern because the plane was in a no-fly-zone and, therefore, could trigger a chain reaction that would have led to nuclear war, as the tension between Presidents Khrushchev and John Fitzgerald Kennedy was skyrocketing.

Leading the U-2 was Francis Gary Powers, at first believed dead and, therefore, a possible pawn to break a precarious balance. The US was markedly accused of provoking the Soviet Union, so they operated to bring him home – betraying him because they would wrongfully try him for breaking phantom flight plans. But what does Abel have to do with all this? And above all, who is the James Donovan played by Tom Hanks? The stories cross when Frederic Pryor, a Yale student and a graduate student in Berlin, was arrested by Russia and accused him of being a spy, with a death sentence pending.

Here then comes on stage in the true story of The Bridge of Spies the lawyer Donovan, former protagonist during the Nuremberg Trials. In 1957 he defended – and lost – Rudol’f Abel ‘, and was called in 1962 by the CIA to negotiate the release of Francis Gary Powers. An exhausting negotiation that, in the end, also led to the liberation of Frederic Pryor, as on the Glienicke bridge the liberation of the American pilot provided, just think about it, the contextual liberation of Rudol’f Abel ‘. A few meters further on, at Checkpoint Charlie, Donovan in a game of delayed moments, made sure that Pryor was also released. And always Donovan, now a hero, in June 1962 played a fundamental role in the Bay of Pigs crisis, resolved thanks to him.