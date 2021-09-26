The Bridge of Spies, true story / The Cold War and an exchange between the US and the USSR …

The Bridge of Spies, a film that will air on Rai 3 this evening, is based on a true story. Director Steven Spielberg he was, in fact, inspired in detail by what happened during the Cold War. The bridge of spies is a historic exchange that took place between agents of the United States andUSSR on February 10, 1962 on the Glienicke Bridge in Berlin. From that moment it took the name of Bridge of spies, as it was the scene of numerous exchanges between spies and prisoners. But let’s take a step back. The Soviet agent Rudolph Ivanovich Abel it sent and received encrypted messages that were hidden inside disused coins, bolts and batteries. But the FBI became aware of this illegal information trafficking, among other things by pure chance.

spies All the fault of the inexperience of Reino Hayhanen, a young Soviet agent who collaborated with Abel. In 1952 he naively spent an empty nickel giving it to the messenger who, however, realized that the coin was too light, so he dropped it, fearing it was fake. But when it fell to the ground it opened, so the unsuspecting delivery boy found himself a fragment of microfilm with a coded message.

Reino Hayhanen for this error it was sent back to Soviet Union, but in 1957 he defected and became an informant of the United States, so it explained how to crack the code. And he denounced the agent Rudolph Ivanovich Abel to the authorities, who stopped him in June. Sentenced to over 30 years in prison and to pay a $ 3,000 fine, he was then released in 1962 with an exchange in Berlin that had already begun two years earlier, when an American spy plane was shot down in Russian skies. An event so serious that it could have triggered nuclear war.

The United States managed to bring the pilot home Francis Gary Powers, which was then tried. His story and that of Abel crossed with that of Frederic Pryor, a Yale student doing a PhD in Berlin. Arrested by the Soviet Union for being considered a spy, he risked being sentenced to death. But with the arrival of the lawyer James Donovan in Berlin, the two American hostages managed to obtain their release.

