The Bridgerton Chronicle (Netflix): we can now fall asleep thanks to Jonathan Bailey

Who has never completely crushed on a fictional character? Who has never felt a little sad not to see the actor we fell in love with after finishing a series? Jonathan Bailey, aka Anthony in The Bridgerton Chronicle, clearly had this effect on us. And we will have to wait a little longer before we can find him in season 3 of the Netflix series. But what if we told you that in the meantime, you could fall asleep with him every night?

Fall asleep with the voice of Jonathan Bailey from Bridgerton

If you have insomnia problems or Jonathan Bailey is your ultimate crush, then the Calm meditation app should interest you. On this application, which is ranked number 1 for sleep, you can find guided meditation sessions, breathing programs, and also stories to fall asleep. And these last are not told by anyone, since they are told by stars. That of The Bridgerton Chronicle put his voice on one of these stories, titled “Love Letter From An Englishman”, and released in April 2022.

“I hope people will doze off comfortably as they sail with me on tropical seas. I know how hard it can be to silence your mind at night. I hope my story will take people on a romantic journey calming, in a deep and energizing sleep”, confided Jonathan Bailey. The story told by the actor is about the adventures of a boat captain and his beloved in tropical waters. If you think about it, it’s a bit like falling asleep next to her.

The stories of Regé-Jean Page and Harry Styles

This is not Calm’s first attempt with La Chronique des Bridgerton, since the meditation application had received Regé-Jean Page in 2021. It is therefore possible to listen to the pretty voice of the Duke’s interpreter of Hastings for 32 minutes, on The Prince And The Naturalist. In 2020, it was the singer and ex-member of One Direction Harry Styles who had put his voice on Dream With Me.

Jonathan Bailey, Regé-Jean Page and Harry Styles are obviously not the only artists telling stories to fall asleep on the application, Cillian Murphythe star of Peaky Blinders, Eva GreenLucy Liu, Matthew McConaughey or even Shawn Mendes have also already lent themselves to the game.