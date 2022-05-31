The Bridgerton Chronicle Season 2: The Netflix Series

With Daphne Basset (Phoebe Dynevor) now the Duchess of Hastings, it’s the start of a new season for the Bridgertons’ chronicle, featuring new marriageable lords and ladies.

The Bridgerton chronicle season 2

In this new season, the action focuses on the eldest son of the Bridgertons, Anthony (Jonathan Bailey), who, after giving up his unbridled habits, declared himself in search of a wife. It is then that Kate Sharma (Simone Ashley), arrives in London with her mother, Lady Mary Sharma (Shelley Conn), and her half-sister Edwina (Charithra Chandran). Both grew up in India, where Lady Mary fled in scandalous circumstances decades earlier after falling in love with a simple office worker.

Despite such gossip, Edwina, as a young woman of considerable intelligence, beauty, and poise, manages to overcome her family’s past and secure a place as Diamond of the Season. with Queen Charlotte (Golda Rosheuvel), with the help of the legendary Lady Danbury (Adjoa Andoh).

Anthony is not insensitive to this news, he who is more interested in finding a woman who fulfills all the boxes on his long list of requirements for a wife than in falling in love. Kate meanwhile remains in the background, playing the devoted sister whose only concern is Edwina’s happiness, which, despite an undeniable attraction, forces her not to confess her feelings to the Viscount.

This season therefore revolves around the conflict between duty and desire, a choice that leaves these usually confident actors unsure of how to proceed.

The plot also spends a lot of time exploring the secret publication process of Lady Whistledown’s gossip sheet, now unmasked as Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan).

Apart from a very different romance from the first season, some points do not change in this second season. Indeed, classic renditions like that of Miley Cyrus’ “Wrecking Ball” hold special resonance, as they carry on the show’s tradition of incorporating modern melodies into period dances. The flowers, sets, dresses and costumes also remain in the game for this second season.