The Bridgerton Chronicle Season 3: New Release Date and Plot Information Revealed by Cast!

This American series created by Chris VanDusen made his big comeback March 25, 2022 . Adapted from the novels by Julia Quinn , the first season brought together a community of fans that shattered viewership records when the second season aired. Netflix announced it on its Twitter account, The Bridgerton Chronicle becomes the most watched English series on the platform with 251.7 million hours viewing in the first week.

a modern romance

The second season honored the duo kate sharma performed by the excellent Simone-Ashley (Sex Education) and Viscount Anthony Bridgerton interpreted by Jonathan Bailey . When Edwina Sharma enters Court accompanied by her older sister Kate, everything seems to push her into the arms of Daphne’s older brother.

However, things are not going to go as planned, between war of egos and emerging romance, this second season is explosive!

Anthony, who ended up joining his sister and his friend the Duke of Hastings in the previous season, it’s about time he walked down the aisle!

He will then look for a woman “at his level” among the applicants for this new year. He will then meet two sisters who have returned from India, Kate and Edwina. If Edwina seems perfectly suited to play the role of the perfect woman in Anthony’s eyes, she can’t get the smart and charismatic Kate out of her mind.

Perfectly avoiding repetition with the first season, this entry of newcomers brings us fresh stories that are just as engaging. Following the novels by Julia Quinn, who dedicates each volume to a member of the Bridgerton brothers, the series manages to establish an emotional and erotic tension between the main characters.

Announced a third season and much more…

After this obvious success, here is a treasure that Netflix is ​​not going to let go! And this is precisely the project that the streaming platform has in mind. announced the April 10, 2022 on his Twitter account that the series The Chronique des Bridgerton would go back for one third season but also… for a fourth!

This wonderful news has fans screaming for joy on social media! Season 3 would already be in preparation and would be scheduled for early 2023! This is what you should prepare for the return of dances, dresses, ceremonies and horseback riding.

After several uncomfortable revelations of Simone-Ashley during interviews and statements by producer Shonda Rhimes, the series could take some liberties with the novels! At the moment the history of the series has followed the order of the novels, without seeming like a copy-paste, but nothing prevents season 3 from being an exception!

A cast revealed?

After an interview with the newspaper TheWrap by Jonathan Bailey , multiple tracks about season 3 point the tip of the nose. A baby for Kate and Anthony? That’s what the books say! Jonathan showed that he had read the works by evoking certain passages and showing his enthusiasm for Season 3.

The Netflix Instagram account revealed on May 16, 2022 many details about the rest of the adventures, it could well be that the next season focuses on Penelope and Colin! This promises episodes full of romance and secrets!

New characters could also enter and reverse existing romantic relationships. This is something that the producer did not leave aside.

At the moment, Netflix has not revealed any release date, the filming of season 3 will start in the summer of 2022, therefore, it is very likely that it will be released by 2023! It only remains to read the books for the most impatient… and try to guess the rest!