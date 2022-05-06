The Bridgerton Chronicle: Where to get the soundtrack for season 2?

The Chronicle of the Bridgertons season 2 has, as one might expect, been crowned with success. The fans who await today the continuation of the story with the greatest impatience. If the news concerning this third season to come is falling for the moment in a dropper, the soundtrack of season 2 continues to be talked about on social networks. But where exactly to find these songs that had marked the most cult scenes of the series? A question that we propose to answer through the lines of this article.

Songs available on music streaming platforms

Several renowned artists had been called to the rescue in the production of the soundtrack of The Chronicle of the Bridgertons season 2. Each song having been chosen in a very specific context. Billie Eilish had thus responded present through his song entitled Bad Guy. This was also the case of Ariana Grande and Taylor Swift, respectively with Thank U Next and Wildest Dream. Tubes, Shonda Rhimes has spoiled the fans of the series. Especially with Vitamin String Quartet who had made a cover of Stay Away. An original Nirvana song.

You are probably thinking that this is very interesting, but where can you get all these songs? The answer is quite simple. Go to Deezer, Spotifyn Apple Music, Amazon Music or Youtube Music. These platforms provide you with the official playlist of La Chronique des Bridgerton.