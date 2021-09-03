The ‘Bridgerton’ star shows off her boyfriend for the first time

The date: Regé-Jean Page and Emily Brown on their way to the Awards Gala in London on Wednesday night.

Regé-Jean Page (31) was officially withdrawn from the market.

During Britain’s GQ Men’s of the Year 2021 award, 31-year-old Paige first appeared at an event with her girlfriend.

It hit distribution in London Wednesday hand in hand with Emily Brown who, according to ELLE Magazine, part-time writer and footballer.

Rumors about the relationship began in February 2021, after which daily mails shared photos of the two strolling the streets of London. The site later claimed that the couple had been in a relationship for a long time.

This is still the first time he and his girlfriend have participated in a large-scale event together.

Paige received an award at the awards ceremony for her role as the Duke of Hastings in the Netflix series “Bridgerton”.

Although the TV series is among the most popular of the electric company and was seen by more than 82 million families in the first month, according to the people It will not be seen again in the second season.

This was confirmed by Netflix in April and the same Page on Instagram:

It was a real pleasure and privilege to be their Duke. To become part of this family, not only on the screen, but also off the screen. Our wonderful cast, generous creators, crew and fantastic fans – it was more than I could ever have imagined. He wrote that love is real and will continue to grow.

The actor’s next projects are “The Gray Man” with Ana de Armas, Chris Evans and Ryan Gosling, “Dungeons & Dragons” with Chris Pine and Hugh Grant and “Fast and Furious” star Michelle Rodriguez.

Bridgeton promises more.

It is already known that Simone Ashley (25) You will become a newcomer to the Netflix series and warm up your TV screen with it Jonathan Bailey (32) As Anthony Bridgerton. It was also crucial in the first season.

Phoebe Denivore (25), who plays Simon’s wife Daphne in the series, will also star in the next season. It is not known how it ended without the Duke.

The End: Phoebe Denivore as Daphne Bridgerton will have to do without Reggie-Jane Pages, the Duke of Hastings next season.

Epidemiological problems

Like many other productions, the second season of “Bridgerton” had problems with the pandemic.

in July Two people in the group must have been diagnosed with covid-19 In a week he writes for many international media, including Entertainment Weekly, based on anonymous sources in the group.

second end date The first injury resulted in a 24 hour break in filming. The next infection should have been detected after a few days and stopped.

It has already been confirmed that we will see the third and fourth seasons of the hugely popular fashion drama from series creators Shonda Rhimes and Betsy Beers.