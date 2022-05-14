‘The Bridgertons’ loses one of its protagonists for season 3 and Netflix finds her replacement in ‘Anatomy of a Scandal’

‘The Bridgertons’ He has just suffered another drop in his cast. Yes Rege-Jean Page already got off the ship after the first installment, now it’s ruby stokes which has been forced to abandon the great bombing of Netflix ahead of its third season. The actress gave life to Francesca Bridgerton in the first two batches of episodes but already in the latter it was clear that she had little future in the series.

a forced departure

The point is that Stokes signed for ‘Lockwood & Co’a series that adapts the novel by jonathan stroud that Netflix will premiere this same 2022, which made it impossible for him to continue in ‘The Bridgertons’. In fact, he had already recorded three episodes of the second season when he had to leave and forced those responsible to find a solution on the fly.

Then it was thought that perhaps a solution could be found for the third season, but in the end it was decided to change the actress. The one chosen to take her place has been Hannah Doddwhom you may remember for having played the younger version of Sophie, Sienna Miller’s character in ‘Anatomy of a Scandal’.





The positive part -or less negative- is that Francesca, the sixth of the Bridgerton brothers, has not yet had much weight in the Netflix series, but beware, that the sixth book, entitled ‘The Heart of a Bridgerton’, revolves around a love story starring her. The option to eliminate the character was never on the table.

The shooting of the third season of ‘The Bridgertons’ will start shooting this summer, so its premiere will not take place until 2023, and that is if it does not end up being delayed until 2024. Let them take as long as it takes, that the second improved on the first and became one of the best Netflix series of this 2022.

Via | dead line