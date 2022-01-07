The Bridges of Madison County / On Network 4 the film by and with Clint Eastwood

The Bridges of Madison County, Network 4 film directed by Clint Eastwood

The bridges of Madison County we’ll see today, 7 January, at 4 pm, in the afternoon, it will air on Network 4. It is a film that belongs to the dramatic and sentimental genres and which debuted in cinemas all over the world during the year 1995. This film was directed by Clint Eastwood while the screenplay was written by Richard LaGravenese.

Within the cast of the film there are many actors known as the same Clint EastwoodMeryl Streep, Annie Corley, Victor Slezak, Jim Haynie and Debra Monk. The music for the film was made by composer Lennie Niehaus while the photography was handled by Jack N. Green.

The bridges of Madison County, the plot of the film: a love story

In The bridges of Madison County Francesca is a woman who lives in the state of Iowa. She has Italian origins and precisely she comes from Bari. Francesca is a woman who marks her whole life and jealously guards her diaries. Through the latter, viewers are informed of the love affair she had with Robert, a 52-year-old freelance photographer.

Francesca and Robert have their first meeting when the woman’s husband is out of town on business. The photographer came to Francesca’s town to photograph Madison County’s famous covered bridges. An incredible feeling immediately arises between the two and it seems that they can never break away.

Not surprisingly, after spending a few days together, Robert has realized that she is the woman of his life. For this reason, after the fourth day spent together, Robert asks Francesca to leave everything and go with him. However, there is to consider the fact that Francesca is married but not only her: she is also a mother of two children. For this reason, the woman must make a very important choice, follow the love of her life or take care of her family. This inner drama will consume Francesca who in the end, however, will make the best decision for everyone.

