The Bridges of Madison County on the Sky Cinema Collection

here are the movie complete with trailer And plot to be seen tonight on tv in the first and second evening: today, January 20, 2022, airs The bridges of Madison County on Sky Cinema Collection in early evening at 21.15.

Italian-American Francesca Johnson (Meryl Streep) lives with her unfriendly husband Richard (Jim Haynie) and their two children in Iowa, leading a monotonous and unfulfilling existence. His life is turned upside down by the unexpected arrival of Robert Kincaid (Clint Eastwood), a charming correspondent from the National Geographic Society who will be staying in town to photograph Madison County’s distinctive covered bridges. Between Robert and Francesca there is a real love at first sight and an intense love story is born which, however, will last only four days due to the imminent departure of the photographer. Although Robert makes her feel wanted and satisfied, Francesca will not be able to leave her family to live this strong feeling with him and will let him go.

Years later, after the death of her husband Richard, Francesca finds the courage to contact Robert but discovers she has done so too late. The man, feeding the impetuous feeling that bound them, gave her a beautiful gift, writing a book about their beautiful as well as fleeting love story. The love idyll is contained in the woman’s diaries, found by her two grown children. Struck by the tormented choice that the mother has made, sacrificing herself for family serenity, both will decide to change their lives and agree to fulfill Francesca’s last wish …

Cast: Meryl Streep, Clint Eastwood, Annie Corley, Victor Slezak

