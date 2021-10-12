“The bridges of Madison County” on TV: Meryl Streep’s stunt double, the destroyed bridge and the other 5 secrets of the film

The Iowa campaigns are the setting for a poignant love story in Clint Eastwood’s first (very successful) romantic test in front of and behind the camera: we are talking about “The Bridges of Madison County”, a 1995 film directed by the interpreter Inspector Callaghan who on this occasion plays the role of photographer Robert Kincaid. On behalf of the National Geographic Society, the man goes to Madison County – John Wayne’s birthplace – to make a report on the covered bridges typical of the area: here he runs into Francesca Johnson (Meryl Streep), an Italian American housewife – mother of two children – trapped in an unhappy marriage. The two, in just four days spent together, will let themselves be overwhelmed by an intense passion that will come to light only after many years through the woman’s diaries found by her now adult children. The film, shot in just 42 days (ten days less than Eastwood’s 52 planned), is scheduled on Iris on Friday 5 February at 9.15 pm. Waiting to see you again, here are some little-known curiosities.