The bright future of real estate in the metaverse

NEW YORK – The real estate market is growing in the metaverse, the virtual reality that sees Meta as the main company behind the development of worlds and platforms to be accessed via computers, viewers and goggles. According to a report by specialist analysis agency Metametric Solutions, the digital real estate sector reached a value of $ 500 million in 2021 and is set to double by the end of the year.

Billionaire turnover – It is a largely unknown market until, last October, Mark Zuckerberg unveiled the Horizon Worlds project, based on the concept of the metaverse, on the occasion of the change of the name of Facebook in Meta. According to Metametric, real estate sales on the main four metaverse platforms, Sandbox, Decentraland, Cryptovoxels and Somnium, in January 2022 exceeded $ 85 million. Estimates, at this rate, are heading towards a billion dollar turnover by the end of the year.

Risky but profitable market – Analysts believe that the virtual real estate market has very high risks, but with high profit margins. According to a report by BrandEssence Market Research, the industry’s compound annual growth rate will be 31% between 2022 and 2028.

The boom is mainly driven by large companies rather than end users. Tokens.com, which invests in the cryptocurrency market, has raised $ 16 million in funding for the purchase of buildings and land, starting with the Decentraland fashion district. The stated goal is to host fashion events and retail stores. The group already has various agreements with apparel brands for the rental of virtual windows, with a view to a global launch in the coming months.