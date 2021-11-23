The bright present of black and white films

For many, black and white in cinema is linked above all to the past, to something to look at with admiration and nostalgia or which instead makes one snort or yawn as boring and pretentious. Anyway, the past. Several recent examples show instead that black and white is an important part of contemporary cinema, and even of some series. For reasons and with very different objectives, sometimes even opposing ones, many people use it: there are those who choose it to seek greater realism and those to evoke an imaginary world; who uses it to make us concentrate more on images and who to take away chromatic distractions, who for action films, who to tell dramas or comedies. And among those who choose it there are directors who are quite different from each other such as Wes Anderson and Joel Coen.

Among others, they noticed the New York Times, who spoke of a “black and white boom”, and Vox, who wrote: “Finding himself now in a cinema, a time traveler arriving from 1921 would have a lot to be amazed at (the reclining seats! the surround sound!), but would also wonder why color didn’t have so much better”. All time Vox he added that “there has been an unmistakable increase in black and white films recently” and that it has been particularly noticeable this past year.

Indeed, among the films of 2021 (most of which have yet to be released in Italy) there are many clues that make it a test. It is almost all in black and white Belfast, Kenneth Branagh’s film in the smell of an Oscar. I’m black and white the film Two women – Passing, recently available on Netflix, and The Tragedy of Macbeth, written and directed by Joel Coen (for the first time without his brother Ethan). It is black and white C’mon C’mon, with Joaquin Phoenix protagonist, and some scenes of The French Dispatch and of Being the Ricardos, respectively directed by Anderson and Sorkin.

Before that, but still in this century, there were among others: Malcom and Marie, with Zendaya and John David Washington; Gunda, a documentary about a sow, two cows and a one-legged hen; Mank And Rome, with which Netflix aimed at the big target of the Oscars; And The Artist, that the Oscar won him. It’s still: Frances Ha, Nebraska, Cold War, The Lighthouse, A Girl Walks Home Alone at Night, Time, El abrazo de la serpiente And The Eyes of My Mother. To which are added the many black and white versions of films that were previously released in color: it happened with Parasite and with Mad Max: Fury Road (whose version black and chrome is the favorite of George Miller, who apparently wanted to do it that way from the start), but also with Logan Noir And Justice League: Justice Is Gray, the black and white versions of two superhero movies.

In recent years, black and white has been chosen for debut films and small independent projects, but also for high-budget films and, if only later, great action blockbusters. And there is black and white elsewhere too: in the Marvel series WandaVision, in the HBO series Watchmen, and also in Lucifer, Pretty Little Liars, Smallville And Black Mirror.

It is wrong to speak of a return of black and white, which on closer inspection had never really gone away, and which almost immediately had to deal with color.

As the book shows and tells Fantasia of Color in Early Cinema already in the nineteenth century a significant proportion of the films screened were in some way dyed or colored: “from 1895 until the arrival of sound most of people saw colorful films, ”he wrote Vox, “let’s think about the Journey to the Moon by Georges Méliès or horror The Cabinet of Doctor Caligari like a black and white film, but actually colorized versions were shown at the time ».

In addition to colored films (moreover, often by female artists), techniques for color shooting were already developed between the end of the nineteenth century and the beginning of the twentieth century: in 1908 the Kinemacolor arrived and already in 1914 the much more famous Technicolor, used for the first time in some scenes of The Gulf Between, a silent film from 1917. The Viking, the first feature film all in Technicolor – a technology that was used until Godfather – Part II – instead it is from the 1920s. More generally, in the first decades of cinema, the techniques and technologies used to have colored images were many. There were initial difficulties in reconciling sound and color, but in the end they succeeded.

If sound immediately made silent cinema obsolete, the same cannot be said for color. For many decades, color and black and white managed to coexist. Partly because for a long time black and white continued to cost less, partly because certain directors and even certain producers continued to prefer it. “From 1939 to 1967 they were assigned,” as he points out Vox “Two Oscars for best photography, one for color and another for black and white.” As late as the mid-1950s, “roughly one in two Hollywood films was in black and white,” and before The Artist and of Schindler’s List the last black and white film to win the Oscar for best picture was, in 1961, The apartment by Billy Wilder.

In the long run, color prevailed because it was more effective in the films that were popular (for example the colossals), because it cost less and less and because – together with ever larger screens, ever more powerful sounds, ever more comfortable seats and increasingly special effects – was one of the ways in which cinema tried to keep up with TV. In the seventies color became widely prevalent, not only in Hollywood, but as far as color is concerned, it is wrong to think of a before and after in cinema. Gone With the Wind, from 1939, is in color. The seventh seal, from 1959, is in black and white. Psyco it came out in 1960 and is in black and white; and also The Wizard of Oz in 1939 it had the colors.

Having said that color has always been there and that black and white has always resisted, there is no doubt that it is going stronger than a few years ago. There is no single reason to explain why, and as mentioned a few paragraphs ago the reasons are various, with different nuances. However, you can try to list a number of reasons why, in some cases, black and white is chosen. Even today, when to make a black and white film, you almost always shoot it in color, digitally, and only turn it into black and white afterwards, in post-production.

Often and quite simply, black and white is chosen to evoke the past. Because although obviously they weren’t, certain moments in the past are colorless in our eyes and in our memory. It can therefore happen that if you want to tell something that happened in the 1920s, you choose to do it in black and white, to try to bring the spectators back in time. Another nuance concerns the desire to pay homage and almost emulate the style, techniques and aesthetics of the cinema of the past. Italian neorealism and the Nouvelle Vague French were (often for lack of alternatives) in black and white. To make films that wink at those cinematic currents, black and white are therefore chosen.

It’s part of the reason it’s black and white Mank, on the screenwriter of Fourth Estate, also in black and white. And the choice made by Anderson for some of the scenes seems to have similar reasons The French Dispatch or by Coen for The Tragedy of Macbeth, what a second Vox «He uses the visual language of directors who worked with gray scales, in particular the German expressionism of the 1920s».

Black and white can also be a choice linked to the type of film: in science fiction it is understandably rarely chosen, while it is much easier to happen in noir.

Other times, black and white is used to visually make certain distinctions, a bit like what happens when certain scenes – often those set in the past – are on the screen with a different format than we are used to. Black and white can therefore be the memory, the dream, the nightmare or the fantasy.

In many other cases it is chosen regardless of the period to be told, with the aim of using it to convey a certain message or better serve the story. In Passing (however set a century ago) serves for example to make certain premises relating to two black women more ambiguous than they let themselves pass for white and, at the same time, to make certain considerations about what is shown more explicit.

In the simplest of levels, black and white also allows you to represent good, evil, and any chiaroscuro between one and the other. Darth Vader wears everything in black and even from that one understands that he is evil, while the white beards of Gandalf or Albus Dumbledore instead tend to be trusted. In Seventh Seal, Death believes that playing with the black pieces “suits her”.

Eduard Grau, director of photography for Passing, he said that before shooting he removed the colors from his iPhone, so as to get used to the aesthetics of black and white: “to train the brain to forget the greens and pinks and notice only the levels of darkness and brightness”, and that not had never shot a scene as illuminated as the one before Passing.

In explaining why he chose to forgo color for Schindler’s List (except for a red coat), Steven Spielberg said: “The Holocaust was life without light. For me the symbol of life is color. A film about the Holocaust had to be in black and white. ‘

Often black and white is also an aesthetic question. Because it allows you to act by subtraction and draw attention to lights and shadows, but also to shapes, lines and facial expressions. Haris Zambarloukos, director of photography for Belfast, spoke of black and white as something “realistic, but with something magical” and added: “the whole film is lit up as if it were a Beyoncé concert, which creates very, very hard shadows. In color they would be unbearable, but in this way they are wonderful ».

Speaking of realism and “something magical”, even here, for black and white it’s not all black or white. In fact, someone chooses it for the opposite of realism, that is to always remember that what we are seeing is a film, since most of us are used to seeing color images. In this sense, the choice is to alienate the spectators a little. “It serves to give theatricality,” said Bruno Delbonnel, director of photography for The Tragedy of Macbeth, “to get out of time “.

But there are also those who think that by removing chromatic distractions, black and white allows you to focus better on the characters, words and story. There are those who believe, for example, that films are more scary in black and white because there are fewer holds to avoid fright. At the same time, however, it is undeniable that certain things – for example a green lawn – in color are objectively much better.

Finally, it cannot be ruled out that sometimes black and white is chosen to be a bit sophisticated, to give oneself a tone. Speaking of the black and white version of his Parasite the always quite frank and joking Bong Joon Ho said: “Maybe it’s just vanity, but if I think of the classics, they are all black and white, so I thought if I made my films black and white, then they would become classics.”

In fact, as Thomas Flight says in a video that analyzes the pros and cons of the black and white version of Parasite, “Black and white films tend to look like timeless classics because most of the black and white films we’ve seen are timeless classics.”

Just in reviewing the colorless version of Parasite, Peter Bradshaw wrote on the Guardian: “There is something surprising in this version, and it is that it made me want to see the film again, in color”.