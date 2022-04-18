The brilliant cast of “Canterbury Glass”: Margot Robbie, Christian Bale, Rami Malek and more | David O. Russell | Cinema and series

Director David O. Rusell will have a prestigious cast in his hands for his next film “Canterbury Glass”. Among the actors and actresses who attract the most attention are Christian Bale, Anya Taylor-Joy and Rami Malek, in addition to the singer Taylor Swift. What other stars will star in the film?

Known for his work on award-winning films such as “Destiny Games” and “American Hustle”, the American filmmaker is preparing his next film.

“Canterbury Glass”: cast

Christian bale

After being in the Oscar-nominated “Ford vs. Ferrari” (2019), Christian Bale joined Marvel as the villain Gorr in “Thor: love and thunder”.

Christian bale. Photo: theculturednerd

This is one of the most versatile actors in Hollywood, who has already worked with David O. Rusell in “American Scandal”.

margot robbie

Margot Robbie was last seen in the cinema with James Gunn’s explosive film, “The Suicide Squad” (2021).

Margot Robbie. Photo: diffusion

The actress will also star in the upcoming live-action “Barbie” movie, where she will work alongside Emma Mackey.

Anya Taylor-Joy

The actress with Hispanic roots was recently in “The Northman”, where she has worked alongside director Robert Eggers and other renowned stars.

Anya Taylor-Joy on Saturday Night Live. Photo: NBC

Anya has been making a good path in film and television, so this is probably another success in her career.

rami maleck

Since the series finale “Mr. Robot” and “Bohemian rhapsody”, a film that earned him an Oscar for best actor, Rami Malek has not sounded strong in Hollywood again.

Rami Maleck. Photo: diffusion

Last year he became the villain of James Bond in “007: no time to die”, and it is also known that he will work in the next Christopher Nolan film.

Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift is another of the names that have surprised the most in this long list of stars, but the truth is that David O. Russell chose her.

Taylor Swift at the 2022 Grammys. Photo: Grammy

He made his film debut with “Valentine’s Day” (2010). The 11-time Grammy Award-winning singer is now back on the big screen.

Chris Rock

After the embarrassing moment in front of Will Smith at the 2022 Oscars, Chris Rock is also another of the names confirmed for the film.

Chris Rock. Photo: Instagram

In 2021 he starred in “Spiral: the game of fear continues”, a film that did not win the acceptance of critics or fans of “Saw” at all.

Zoë Saldana

This year he will be in the long-awaited “Avatar 2” and also in “Guardians of the Galaxy 3”, which will close the James Gunn trilogy.

Zoé Saldana. Photo: diffusion

With “Canterbury Glass,” the actress will be stepping away from the world of fantasy for a possibly more serious role.

Robert DeNiro

Last but not least, Robert De Niro will also be joining David O. Russell in his next movie.

Robert DeNiro. Photo: diffusion

The Hollywood veteran was last seen in “The Last Big Swindle” (2020) and is currently performing “Killers of the flower moon” with Martin Scorsese.

Other actors of “Canterbury Glass”

Among other actors are also confirmed Timothy Olyphant (“Justified”), Michael Shannon (“The Shape of Water”), Mike Myers (AustinPower) and John David Washington (Tenet).

“Canterbury Glass” does not yet have a release date and is in the production stage.