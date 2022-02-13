The Brilliant Friend 3, Giovanni Buselli: “The important thing is to breathe”

There is always a scene where the audience falls in love with a character. In the case of Enzo Scannothat scene belongs to the second season ofBrilliant friend, when he goes to visit Lila and explains to her that, despite the difficulties, she will always be able to count on him because he has loved her since they were kids, because he protects her from afar since he can remember and because, if he wants to, he will always be there for her , raising her baby and looking after his needs. From that scene the character of Enzo Scanno passed from the rear to the cone of light as well as his interpreter, Giovanni Buselliwhich from that moment on has been the object of the attention of hundreds of spectators eager to find their Enzo sooner or later.

Giovanni Buselli and Gaia Girace The Brilliant Friend 3

Giovanni Buselli, who has several important roles on his side including that of Capaebomba in Gomorrah – The series and that of Enitos in Romulus, answers the phone in a soft voice, putting a laugh where the speeches become more serious and slippery. He is currently engaged in two projects he cannot reveal anything about, but also delighted to see himself on screen in a series and in a role that risk staying with him for a long time because, without him, Enzo Scanno would not have had the same strength.

Silent love and extreme respect for Lila are the reasons that made the audience fall in love with Enzo, don’t you think?

«I tried to best represent the respect, love and dedication he feels towards Lila, even if this season Enzo has changed: we must expect a less noble and more human Enzo who begins to compromise with life. He is no longer that romantic knight we have known, but he is forced to become an adult to survive ».

He knows, however, that that knight scene melted our hearts: social networks have exploded.

«I am very pleased with this. In that moment, I felt like the only positive hero in history. It was also nice to note that Enzo has gone from being quiet to being the protagonist, just as it was nice to see a pure love that comes true and finds its way to him ».

A love that, if we want to be honest, was born when Enzo and Lila were children. What was she like as a child?

«Very lively and restless, grown up with Disney cartoons and with the idea of ​​romantic love and the prince who saves the princess. With my older sister and my mother we looked at them all. ”

Favorite Disney movies?

“Snow-white And Dumbo“.

Dumbo he is very sad.

“Maybe I’m a little mammon.”

What did he want to become when he grew up?

«The job I do. I grew up with Leonardo DiCaprio’s face in front: I always felt that I should have done something, as if I felt destined to do this ».

Was the ball born at a particular time?

“Not really. I have a memory of myself in front of the television, entranced by DiCaprio’s close-ups: being a little angel with blue eyes too, I projected myself into him ».

I assume, therefore, that you like DiCaprio.

“It’s my idol”.

Do you cultivate your passion for acting right away?

“At 13, my mother proposed me to audition for The new team: from there I joined the agency, and one thing led to another. I didn’t go to school, just a few shows because my mother, at that time, did amateur theater. I think it was she who instilled this passion in me. “