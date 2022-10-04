the brilliant revival of Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi: “In Paris, I discovered a new city, a new club, a new living environment with my family. It was the first time in my career, Despite everything, I remained confident.» ANNE-CHRISTINE POUJOULAT/AFP

DECRYPTION – Unrecognizable last season, the seven-time Ballon d’Or has regained its luster since the start of the season.

The day and the night. Or rather, night and day if it comes to Lionel Messi. At 35, the Argentine superstar has found a second youth. In fact, he was able to reinvent himself and pick up the thread of his history, of his game, after a first season in Paris "very complicated for (him)", according to his own admission. The numbers speak for themselves: after a campaign with 11 goals and 15 assists in 34 games, Messi has already compiled 7 goals and 8 assists in his 12 outings in 2022-2023. Statistics more in line with the pedigree of the former Camp Nou idol. More generally, the Pulga offers services of a completely different level compared to last year. Admittedly, the person concerned has not discovered the secret to beating Mother Nature, he does not have the ability to go back in time and will never again be the Messi of a few years ago, not so twirling, not so fast. . Although there is a real improvement compared to last season in terms of tone…

