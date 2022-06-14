The brilliant theory on a Warriors nugget, Zendaya involved!

Game 5 winners, Stephen Curry & co. notably saw a young shoot from Golden State shine. However, this would not be due to chance… a hypothesis thus emerged on social networks during the meeting, involving the cinema star Zendaya.

Brilliant before the playoffs Jordan Poole saw his role reduced a little more in the playoffs and especially in the Finals. Klay Thompson having returned for good to the starting five, he again occupies the place of sixth man and his stats are affected (12 points on average against the Celtics, against 17 in the regular season). Nevertheless, the guard still manages to get people talking about him, especially through some big very long distance shots.

Already author of a prayer in Game 3, he did it again in the victory of his family in the fifth game (104-94), with a buzzer beater to close the third quarter. What to become the new specialist in the field, ahead of Stephen Curry ? Anyway, that’s what he wants. Interesting fact, Bleacher Report put forward a pretty crazy theory about the Californian nugget. He would have been so successful because a certain movie star was present at the Chase Center:

Jordan Poole motivated by Zendaya’s presence at Game 5?

“Jordan Poole shooting 100% from half court buzzer beaters in the finals… you think he saw Zendaya in the crowd? » 🤣 Tap in now live in the B/R App for more Game 5 reactions ➡️ https://t.co/UCgSk5gEzl pic.twitter.com/YhrLIocOmI — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) June 14, 2022

It’s gone, it’s crazy. Jordan Poole hit 100% of his shots from midcourt in the Finals. Do you think he saw Zendaya in the crowd and was like ‘this is for you’?

Read also

Nicolas Batum’s cash report after Game 5 of the Finals

There is also a link between the actress seen and the Dubs, since she worked with Klay Thompson on the film Space Jam: A New Legacy. Nevertheless, useless to think that there is anything between and Poole, especially since she is currently in a relationship with Tom Holland, her colleague on the saga Spiderman. That didn’t stop fans from having a lot of fun with this comment, with several hilarious tweets in response:

If i was Tom holland personally I wouldn’t take this disrespect pic.twitter.com/73kUDWWl4p — Bam²⁵ (@The25thBam_) June 14, 2022

If I were Tom Holland, I personally wouldn’t accept such disrespect.

Who you choosing if u Zendaya — ja one and only goat (@GoatMan71331966) June 14, 2022

Who would you choose if you were Zendaya, the cousin of the Splash Brothers or a guy who can throw webs?

Did Jordan Poole retract his buzzer beater because he had a lucky charm in the person of Zendaya? Given the shooter qualities of the guy, we think he did not need it, but the theory has something to laugh about.