the Brindisi seen by the prosecutor De Donno

TOAST – Time to take stock, one year ends, another is about to appear. Time to take stock also for the Brindisi prosecutor’s office, headed by the prosecutor Antonio De Donno. The year that is closing, 2020, was a harbinger of many dynamics that the prosecutor of the Adriatic capital faces in this interview granted to BrindisiReport. We start from Covid, but we also talk about the nodes of drugs and organized crime, passing through the energy transition.

This 2021, from a judicial point of view, how does it differ from previous years?

“In reality, it does not differ much, because it is one of the two years of Covid in which many activities, including judicial ones, have had to adapt to the needs of the pandemic in progress. Crime also had to organize itself in this sense. It was a year marked and marked by a substantial continuity with respect to the year that preceded it. I would like to highlight that the strong reduction that occurred in the case of robberies, extortion, predatory crimes, is an important result that arises from some successful investigative activities, implemented in the years 2017-2020, which have determined a sharp decrease in this type of crime. Is very important”.

So the numbers follow those of 2020?

“There is not a big differentiation in the numbers compared to the previous year. I would like to highlight how the success of the investigative action put in place in recent years by the police forces and the institutions concerned in the province of Brindisi has been recognized at national level, because there has been a decrease in the most serious crimes. Unfortunately, this year too we must note a certain number of ‘free’ crimes, in many cases of attempted murder, resulting from occasional litigation, due to particularly emotional conflicts. This shows that there is a strong tendency to aggression, which for obvious reasons cannot be prevented, but we try to repress it. In these cases, we hope that repression will serve as an example and that it will somehow manage to affect collective behavior, trying to reduce this gratuitous violence, which has occurred several times in the youth fringes, even recently “.

Speaking of violence, there is that of gender.

“As far as other types of crime are concerned, the crimes of vulnerable groups – the so-called ‘red code’ ones – are stationary, no increase or reduction is reported. The numbers remain high and this leads us to believe that the mentality of the denunciation has spread a lot, also thanks to the judicial commitment made. We have given particular importance to crimes of gender-based violence, we have given priority in the discussion, precisely to ensure the victims. This is giving us positive results, the complaints are stable, indeed in some cases they tend to increase. And this means that the regulatory system as applied by the Brindisi Public Prosecutor’s Office is giving positive results “.

Let’s move on to another topic: there are many blows inflicted on drug trafficking, but drugs continue to pass through. Is it right as a reading?

“Drug trafficking remains high and stable despite the repressive action taken. In this sense, we discount the proximity to Albania and the countries beyond the Adriatic, which have become a crossroads of drug trafficking, despite the commitment placed by the Roa (the naval operational department of the Gdf, ed), by the financial police and by the other police forces in the law enforcement action, unfortunately the traffic linked to the international management of drug trafficking has remained high or stable over time. We have had significant kidnappings, a sign that the repressive action continues, but it is not enough. I would like to highlight that in this field there is a great collaboration between the Public Prosecutor of Brindisi and the Lecce District Anti-Mafia Directorate. And this allows us to hope well for the future, in the sense that this synergy will certainly be a harbinger of positive results – we hope – in the months to come ”.

Meanwhile, in synergy with the Dda of Lecce, many blows have been inflicted on organized crime. Isn’t there a risk that in the power vacuum following the arrests the new recruits will elbow?

“Of course, I do not have the ownership of the investigations that can allow us to give a more in-depth view, the ownership is of the Dda of Lecce. Of course, this risk is always there in cases where the criminal dynamics are in motion, when there is a certain dynamism. There is always the risk that new recruits may try to enter the empty spaces left by the judicial police operations put in place. However, we hope that with the usual timeliness through the joint action of us who operate in the area and the DDA that supports us – as we support them – a situation of this kind can be prevented “.

The Brindisi area is going through a phase of great changes. How does the Prosecutor’s Office work?

“The Brindisi area is going through an economic transition phase, moving from traditional energy to green. There will be a disruption of the market for entrepreneurship, economic activity and the labor market. We are very careful to monitor the situation, as a further implosion of the labor market in a poorly structured environment such as the Brindisi one could expel fringes of the population from the world of work, which may have to make do in other ways, even unfortunately – we we fear – by resorting to criminal activity. And this is what we want to avoid by creating strong synergies with other interested institutions and also with entrepreneurial categories “.

What is your vision for the near future?

“I think we need to look to the future with a certain optimism. We have come from two difficult years of the Covid pandemic, but we see that there is a resumption of economic activity. We are obviously interested in facilitating this recovery by offering a commitment to protect the healthy economy and by spreading the culture of legality, including in individual and collective behavior throughout the territory. We hope that this activity that we carry out with other institutions – prefecture and police forces in particular – can be crowned with further successes in the coming year and that this can have a favorable return for the Brindisi community, which deserves a future. better, it deserves great progress. Because there is a great collective commitment. We hope that the new year – pandemic permitting – will allow a further growth of the social, economic and cultural activities of this province and that this can happen in compliance with the most absolute legality. We are committed to this, of course, and we send our best wishes to the citizens of Brindisi, hoping that the coming year will be better for everyone ”.