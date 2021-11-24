The Brit Awards will remove the categories of best male and female singer

From the UK comes the answer to one of the questions we ask ourselves most often: how can we make the world a little more inclusive and foster gender equality? Good, the Brit Awards have the answer. These days the show has made it known through the official channels that for the 2022 edition (which will take place on February 8 at the O2 Arena in London) they will be eliminated the divisions by category based on man / woman genderto.

So farewell to the best British male artist and best British female artist, as well as to the best international artist and the best international artist. On Twitter and on the official website, the organization of the Brit Awards explains: “The Brits are committed to making the show more inclusive, to celebrate artists solely and exclusively for the music and work they do, and not for how they choose to identify themselves or how others see them. “The British Dua Lipa and J Hus together with the Americans Billie Eilish and The Weekend will thus move on to history as the last children of the old system, established in 1977, and now outdated.

On the other hand, times change, sensibility fortunately changes and if once the pink quotas were a necessary means to obtain the consideration of women in various fields, from politics to artistic recognition, today finally women and men can compete in the same league. Today the awards “for women” are, in the words that Phoebe Waller Bridge has one of the characters of Fleabag: “Pure ghettoization. A subsection of success. The fucking kids chart.” The fact that the division into categories is slowly starting to be removed does not jeopardize female success, on the contrary, it shows that the times are ripe and more equal.

Gennaro Castaldo, spokesman for the BPI music industry body that manages the awards, told the BBC that if the new system ends up favoring male candidates in any way, it will “turn the spotlight” on the problems that the industry still faces. “As an industry, we need to recognize these limitations and we need to act on them. Maintaining the status quo will not change things in the long run. So, for achieve true equality for women and artists of all backgrounds, this is a very positive thing. “

The elimination of the categories was also demanded by the LGBTQIA + community, especially from singers like Sam Smith and Will Young. The singer of the international hit Too Good At Goodbyes, Sam Smith, who identify as non-binary and use their pronoun to define themselves, skipped the 2021 Brit Awards nomination because their gender didn’t fit into the male / female category. At the time, they had entrusted their thinking to Instagram: “Music for me has always been about unification, not division. I can’t wait for a time to come when award shows can reflect the society we live in. We celebrate everyone, regardless of gender, race, age, ability, sexuality and class. ” Thus the resolution of the Brit Awards aims to be a decisive step towards gender inclusion, indeed, all genders.

The choice of the musical ceremony is innovative but has precedents which, to date, seem to work very well. As early as 2017, the MTV Video Music Awards replaced the awards for best male and female artists with an absolute best artist award and since then the winners have been Ed Sheeran, Camila Cabello, Ariana Grande, Lady Gaga and Justin Bieber. Similarly, the Grammys combined the male and female categories for the best pop vocal performances, country and R&B in 2012 and, in the past 10 years, the prizes have been split exactly 50/50 between men and women. At the Brit Awards, which already had the gender-neutral award for best album, 10 female soloists and 9 male soloists won the accolade.

For the next chapter of the Brit Awards 2022 so there shouldn’t be any big surprises, except for the addition of 4 more categories: alternative / rock act; pop / R & B act; hip hop / grime / rap act; dance act. And if we really want to make a prediction on Best British Solo Artist, let’s say that in pole position there could be a female candidacy. Does Adele tell you anything?

