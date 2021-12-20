The British commercial on sexual harassment of women is universal: “Do you think this treatment is ok?”

Manchester City Council has launched a new campaign that aims to stigmatize sexual harassment of women and the internet is praising the initiative. Labor Mayor Andy Burnham shared the video of the campaign where a young woman faces harassment all day: while out jogging, on social media, walking out of a bar and out on the town in the evening. The insults and unsolicited advances, despite being in English and set in Manchester, are the same that can be heard in many Western countries, making the commercial become “universal”. “Men and boys need to take responsibility for this by changing their attitudes or challenging those who have them. Women can’t be forced to change their behaviors to feel safe,” Burnham said in a statement. “This video is meant to start a conversation and in the new year we will bring it to our schools, colleges and communities.” The video shows the impact that suggestive comments from men can have on women, making them feel vulnerable, and asks this question: “Do you think this is OK?”. According to UN Women UK, 71% of women of all ages in the UK have experienced some form of sexual harassment in a public place. The report also notes that 95% of women have never reported it. The video was released by the Greater Manchester Combined Authority as part of the 10-year strategy on gender-based violence.