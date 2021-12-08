The British government is in trouble over an alleged Christmas party

In the last few hours in the United Kingdom, the Conservative government led by Boris Johnson is at the center of great discussions and criticisms for an alleged Christmas party that would have been organized in December 2020 in Downing Street, the seat of the government: at that time London was located in lockdown and it was forbidden to organize parties and company meetings of any kind.

The news about this alleged holiday was first given last week since Daily Mirror, one of the best-known and best-selling British tabloids. There had been a lot of talk about it in recent days and Tuesday ITV, British private broadcaster, has released a video that seems to confirm the hypothesis that the party actually took place. The Johnson government, on the other hand, claims that it never happened, but has apologized and one of the prime minister’s main collaborators has announced her resignation.

The party, according to what was written by Daily Mirror, It would have been held on December 18, 2020, two days after London was inserted in the English territories where the strictest restrictions were in force due to the increase in coronavirus infections. Among other things, these restrictions stipulated that people who are not part of their household could only be encountered outdoors, and only one at a time. Christmas parties with people outside their own family were therefore absolutely forbidden.

According to Daily Mirror between 40 and 50 people would have attended the party, including members of the Downing Street staff and the government press office, but not Prime Minister Boris Johnson. According to some testimonies collected by the tabloid, the party would have taken place without any physical distancing. After the Mirror had published the story, Boris Johnson denied that there was ever a party in Downing Street and therefore government bans had been broken, a position he reiterated in the following days.

Tuesday ITV released a video recorded on December 22, 2020 that would seem to disprove Johnson. The video shows Allegra Stratton, a former spokesman for the prime minister, organizing a test press conference, with some government officials taking the place of reporters and asking questions. In those days, Johnson’s staff were considering whether to hold regular press conferences, somewhat like they do in the United States, and Stratton was pretending to answer questions from reporters, played by Johnson’s aides.

‘This fictional party was a business meeting… and it wasn’t socially distanced’ Video obtained by @ITVNews shows No10 staff laughing about a Downing Street party last Christmas Watch analysis from @PaulbrandITV and @Peston on News at Ten Full story: https://t.co/0ItROuHAv6 pic.twitter.com/ayBSl77oLS – ITV News (@itvnews) December 7, 2021

Among them was also Ed Oldfield, one of Johnson’s main political advisers, who in the video asks Stratton: “I saw that someone on Twitter wrote that there was a party in Downing Street last Friday, is that true?”. Stratton smiles and jokingly replies “I went home.” Then, after a few moments of silence, he says smiling “But what answer do you want me to give?”.

At that point another person among the “fake journalists” laughs and says “It wasn’t a party, there was only wine and cheese.” Stratton then replies «Are wine and cheese okay? It was just a business meeting. ‘ Everyone in the room laughs, then Stratton reminds his colleagues that the fake press conference is being taped and, becoming serious for a moment, says that “This imaginary party was a business meeting.” After a short pause, however, he starts laughing again and says “And there was no physical distancing.”

From the video it is difficult to tell if Stratton was joking, and if therefore the party that her colleagues had asked her about was an imaginary situation, invented at that moment to test the spokesperson and test her answer to any uncomfortable questions from reporters, or whether the party actually took place. On Wednesday 8 December Stratton, who had become spokesperson for COP26 in Glasgow last April, announced her resignation from this role following the publication of the video by ITV.

The video has had a great impact in the UK, and many are asking for clearer answers from the government right now. Speaking in Parliament on Wednesday, Boris Johnson addressed the issue by announcing the opening of an internal investigation to find out what happened on December 18, 2020.

In his speech Johnson said he understands and shares that many people are “angry” that in the video posted by ITV see public officials joking about the restrictions then decided by the government, and apologized for it: “I apologize unreservedly for the offense it has caused many people in the country and I apologize for the impression it has given.” Johnson, however, then reiterated that he was “assured several times that there was no party and that the restrictions against the coronavirus have not been broken”.

– Read also: Every week around the world, someone celebrates independence from the United Kingdom

Boris Johnson apologizes for offense

caused by leaked video but still maintains no party & no COVID rules broken. Not good enough He should resign #PMQs pic.twitter.com/ovisDuC3C8 – Peter Stefanovic (@ PeterStefanovi2) December 8, 2021

The Labor party has explicitly requested the resignation of Johnson, who in recent weeks was already in some difficulty both for some corruption allegations against Conservative party parliamentarians and for coronavirus infections on the rise in various areas of the United Kingdom.