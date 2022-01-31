The British Minister of Health will cancel the vaccination obligation for medical personnel: too many vaccination skeptics!

Mandatory vaccines for medical staff and social workers will be canceled, UK health minister Sajid Javid revealed last night.

The decision to eliminate the controversial policy comes amid warnings of a severe staff shortage had the plan been forced upon the NHS and social workers. Health Secretary Sajid Javid is expected to meet with ministers from the Covid Operations Cabinet Committee on Monday to finalize the U-turn, the Telegraph reported.

The vaccination requirement was to go into effect on April 1, meaning this Thursday would be the last day staff could book the injection. On Friday those without jabs would face layoff warnings and be asked to work out notice periods through March 31.

But now, ministers are ready to cancel the plan out of fear that it could force the HNS, the British NHS to lay off some 80,000 employees who have not been vaccinated. One in 20 HNS staff – the equivalent of 77,591 people – have not yet had their first vaccine. In London, one in ten staff members are not vaccinated.

The Royal College of GPs, the Royal College of Nursing and the Royal College of Midwives had previously asked the government to extend the deadline to prevent mass shortages in the health service.

Therefore, as a matter of necessity, the United Kingdom is about to exit the restrictions related to vaccination obligations, however foreseen only for the health sector and not for all workers. All with a decreasing number of cases and a very low number of deaths from Covid-19, only 75.

The world comes out of obligations. It’s Italy?



Thanks to our Telegram channel you can stay updated on the publication of new articles of Economic Scenarios. ⇒ Sign up immediately ⇐



