the British premier in the storm

Boris Johnson in the storm between the Christmas party and the Downing Street apartment renovated with a donation of over 50,000 pounds (almost 60,000 euros) undeclared. The pressure increases on the British premier, almost unbearable according to some commentators even close to his conservative party, even for a British premier who is still used to navigating the waves of politics on sight. The accusation is that of having lied to the Parliamentarians of Westminster but above all to the citizens of the United Kingdom, among other things at a time of concern for the spread of the Omicron variant and the (total) daily infections from Covid that do not fall below 50 thousand.

Read also> Boris Johnson and Carrie: born a girl, the second child. For the seventh son premier

In the first place, what can now be defined as weighs on BoJo’s image and credibility the scandal of the Christmas parties: at least three, organized by officials in Downing Street a year ago, in open violation of the anti-Covid rules in force at the time with the lockdown. Johnson on several occasions has apologized for the affair but continues to argue that the offending party on December 18, at the center of a video released by the ITV broadcaster and yesterday cost his consultant Allegra Stratton the job, did not happen, and that in general the rules were respected in the Christmas celebrations in the buildings of the institutions. This, however, must now be established the investigation started today which risks being a loose cannon for the prime minister should it be discovered that its reconstruction was wholly or partly mendacious, even more so while it asks the British, in view of next Christmas, to respect the new anti-Covid restrictions provided for by the so-called plan B.

Minister Michael Ellis, Paymaster General (equivalent to the State Accountant General) of the Tory team, said any violations of the law identified will be reported to the police. At the moment Scotland Yard has ruled out an investigation into the December 18th party for “lack of evidence” of a wrongdoing. As the BBC reminds us, Labor has speculated a demand for the prime minister’s resignation if it turns out that he has deceived the deputies and, as they claim, “made fun” of the British. The same accusation is used for another story in which, despite himself, the prime minister is the protagonist. His Conservative party was fined £ 17,800 by the Electoral Commission (over 20 thousand euros) for not correctly declaring a donation of over £ 50,000 (almost 60 thousand euros) made last year by Lord Tory (Lord Brownlow) to cover the cost of renovating the Downing Street apartment (at number 11, more spacious than the official residence of number 10) where the premier lives with his family.

The problem is that the documents reveal an embarrassing contradiction by Johnson himself. In fact, the premier had sent a WhatsApp message to the generous Tory financier in November 2020 asking for funds for the restructuring. But in the internal investigation concluded in May into the affair of the “golden” apartment, from which the prime minister had come out ‘acquitted’, it was also stated that Johnson until February 2021 was not aware that Lord Brownlow had paid an invoice for the work. Also in this case the premier had to play defense: through his spokesperson he insisted that he had “acted in accordance with the rules at all times” and made “all necessary declarations”.

In all of this, Boris Johnson has at least one reason to rejoice: he has become a father again, this time of a little girl. And the second child he had with his wife Carrie, but the seventh for the prime minister considering the four had by his ex-wife Marina Wheeler and one during an extramarital affair with art expert Helen Macintyre. Only last September Johnson, a character with a rather turbulent private life at least in the past, had admitted in an interview granted to the American TV Nbc that he had the 6 children that all the biographies credited him for sure, to which was added the little one born today .

Last updated: Thursday 9 December 2021, 22:19



© REPRODUCTION RESERVED