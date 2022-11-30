The British prime minister assures that the “golden era” of relations with China is over



11/29/2022 Updated 11/30/2022 at 07:21 a.m.





















China poses a “systemic challenge to our values ​​and interests” and the “golden era” of relations between the United Kingdom and the Asian giant has ended. This is the opinion of the British Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak, who in a speech that focused mainly on foreign policy, condemned the repression of protesters in Beijing and the attack on a BBC journalist, while making it clear that diplomatic relations they are no longer the same. “Let’s be clear, the so-called ‘golden age’ is over, coupled with the naive idea that trade would lead to social and political reform,” he said during a speech at an event at the Guildhall in the City of London. “China is notoriously competing for global influence using all the levers of state power,” said the premier, who during the Conservative leadership race last summer had said that China was “the biggest long-term threat to Britain and the economic and national security of the world.

“In the face of these challenges, short-termism or illusions will not be enough,” said Sunak, who spoke of an “evolutionary leap in our approach” that means “being stronger in defending our values,” a change that includes the “strengthening our resilience” and the protection “of our economic security.”

“We recognize that China poses a systemic challenge to our values ​​and interests, a challenge that becomes more acute as it moves towards even greater authoritarianism,” he said, although he acknowledged that “Of course, we can’t just ignore the importance of China in world affairs, for world economic stability or issues such as climate change” but promised that during his government, the United Kingdom will not opt ​​for the “status quo”, but will confront its competitors “with robust pragmatism.”

Sunak also used his speech to talk about Brexit, saying that while relations with Europe are strengthening, “under my leadership, we will never align ourselves with EU law” but rather “foster respectful and mature relations with our European neighbors in shared issues like energy and illegal immigration.”