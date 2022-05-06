The British royal family wishes a happy birthday to Archie… Jenifer announces her participation in “Celebrity Hunted”…

May 6, 2022

Justin Timberlake brought his band to sing at Jessica Biel’s 40th birthday

Justin Timberlake didn’t do things by halves for Jessica Biel’s 40th birthday. Determined to subjugate his wife, he brought his group and sang just for her. And nothing could have made him happier!

“Listen, I am ready to face [quiconque dirait le contraire], but I am his first fan. So who do I want to see for my birthday? It’s him and his group. It’s just him that I prefer, “she raved during a passage on the set of the Ellen DeGeneres Showbefore explaining that her husband had sung all the songs that marked their history.

The British royal family wishes Archie a happy birthday

Jenifer announces her participation in “Celebrity Hunted”

Jenifer will participate in Celebrity Hunted, the Amazon Prime manhunt show that returns for a second season. The singer will form a pair with the actor and comedian Jarry. Together, they will have to escape from search experts who will have the mission of tracking them down for ten days. And it seems nothing could have pleased the singer and actress happier.

“It’s gone! I’m so happy to share this adventure with @jarrytypique, ”wrote Jenifer in the caption of a snapshot of her and her teammate posted on Instagram.

This second season will also include Michou and Inoxtag, Fadily Camara and Hakim Jemili and finally McFly and Carlito in the cast.