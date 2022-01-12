The British syndrome: disappointed but not repentant of Brexit

Disappointed, but not repentant. A kind of syndrome where Stockholm is on the Thames. Six out of ten British voters think Brexit has fared worse than expected, according to an Observer survey one year after its formal exit. It wasn’t easy. Even among the Leavers, those who voted in favor of secession, 42% are dissatisfied. Overall, only 14% of respondents think it was a success.

Yet, as the Times also wrote, similar figures do not translate into a repentance for the vote in the referendum, a figure that has remained stable over time, with variations in the order of magnitude of only one percentage point. Translated: if the British could vote on the mother of their national tragicomedies, it is not certain that the outcome would be different from that of 2016. A divided country is the true legacy of Brexit, or vice versa.

One of the latest research, published in the Journal of Elections, Public Opinion and Parties, by Martin Ejnar Hansen, who teaches Comparative European Politics and Public Policy at Brunel University in London, concerns precisely this topic. The title: Still dividing the electorate? Brexit and voter evaluation of candidates. It is concluded that, in practice, in the UK the Brexit judgment has become a driver almost as strong as the old party memberships. No longer – or rather, not only – Labor and Conservatives: also Leaver And Remainer they have become labels that define political identity.

“There are conservatives – explains Hansen – who in 2016 chose the”Remain”And now they have nowhere to go, but they don’t vote against the party. Labor under Corbyn did not campaign as much as one would expect from a left party. It took them four years to accept the outcome of the referendum and, therefore, the popular will. Brexit had the potential to blow up the party system: with another electoral law, such as the proportional one, it would have happened. It was also the answer to globalization, many felt left behind and the elites they failed to explain the benefits of remaining part of a European community, or they did not want to. There was a tendency not to ignore Euroscepticism, but to say “It will never happen anyway.” This is the lesson that Europe should learn ».

A fact that has never moved concerns the work of the government. Even in moments of greatest euphoria, according to public opinion, the executive led by Boris Johnson was mishandling the dossier. There is a paradox, similar to that on the referendum: by a very large margin, 57% against 9%, a year ago the interviewees hoped that the parliament would quickly ratify the compromise with Brussels for Christmas 2020. But only 17% of they saw it as a good deal for Britain. The media coverage, or the proverbial stubbornness of His Majesty’s subjects, may have affected, but it would be too banal to justify politics with national stereotypes.

«The idea of ​​Euroscepticism is not new – the professor reasons -, there is a lot of it in Europe too. In England there is more of it, and for some time, internal frictions within the Conservative party have allowed it to come to the fore. The country was divided even before Brexit: if one day there were revolt and the “R.ejoin”, It would never be with a landslide victory, the percentages would be the same, but reversed. But in a few European nations we would see a clear majority in a hypothetical referendum to stay within the Union. Compared to other states, however, in the United Kingdom issues such as Brexit and Europe have a centrality that they do not have elsewhere, where usually the priorities are health, unemployment or school. Here, Brexit is it standing in the international community they are very important things for people. Part of the British identity, I would say. ‘

Usually, only Johnson’s first election slogan is remembered. “Get Brexit DoneWhich is the only one who has achieved. But in that 2019 campaign he made tickets with “Unleash Great Britain potential“. A potential that has not been seen so far.

As for the economy, Brexit in the long run will cost a structural contraction of imports and exports of 15% compared to a scenario where the island remained part of the Union. There Global Britain has certainly managed to close separate trade agreements: last year with Australia and New Zealand, next year with Canada, Mexico and India, while negotiations are underway to enter the global and progressive agreement for the transpacific partnership (Cptpp). But, stripped of the rhetoric, they are not very profitable agreements: the one with New Zealand will raise the gross domestic product by 0.01% by 2035, the one with Australia by 0.08%. A double zero that is licensed to kill promises.

On a diplomatic level, Brexit has caused inevitable friction with the continent. By admission of the workers, relations with Ireland, France and Germany are at an all-time low after the war; unresolved those with the United States. London can now focus on other areas of the world, such as Japan, India and Australia, but it is not perceived as a superpower if the new German chancellor, Olaf Scholz, who traveled to Paris and then to Rome, did not feel the need to converse with the prime minister earlier than two weeks after taking office.

«Many promises were“ ambitious ”, to be kind – continues Hansen -, it is not enough to say“ I want to run a marathon ”to succeed without training. It takes time. The British government is fortunate that the pandemic is taking the headlines instead of the inconvenience caused by Brexit. Because people have not been warned of what would happen, but above all we have not yet seen its real consequences: they will be the long-term ones. Travelers with a British passport will undergo visas to go to Europe. Many European citizens have returned home: partly because the jobs are no longer paid so well, partly to avoid the bureaucratic procedures to obtain the settled status. This created problems. Often, in pubs and restaurants, managers say they have problems finding staff ».

London was once a minor relative of the great American dream. Entire generations have flown to the metropolis, or to the periphery of the former empire, to seek their fortune, or more prosaically to make ends meet. But the UK today is no longer so attractive.

For the first time in decades, the number of EU citizens who leave the country has exceeded that of those who move. The balance between those who leave and those who arrive in the last year was -94 thousand people. Even trips with linguistic purposes, a evergreen of schools across Europe have dropped dramatically. In both cases, it cannot be “only” the fault of the pandemic, but also of the visa system and entry barriers.

“For those who want to stay, even without citizenship like me, the system works well so far – concludes the professor – ma I am an academic, before I often ordered books from Germany or Denmark, now it is almost impossible, because the bureaucracy makes it too difficult. I think Brexit is also a cultural loss. If schools want to go to an English speaking country, they will go to Ireland. The Turing program will never work as well as the Erasmus it is supposed to take over. The academic world is open by nature, but the technical aspects must also be considered. I fear a more isolationist approach in the future ».