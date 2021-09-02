The Britney Spears case at the US Congress, requested a hearing – Music

(ANSA) – NEW YORK, MARCH 10 – Britney Spears finds two allies in Congress in her battle to free herself from her father-master. These are two Republican deputies, Jim Jordan and Matt Gaez, who lead the example of the star to ask for a hearing on the administrations and protections ordered by justice, just like the one to which Spears has been subjected for years. And from which the singer tries to free herself, thanks also to the #FreeBritney campaign carried out by her fans.



A request, reported the American media, made to the chairman of the House Justice Committee, Jerrold Nadler, to “examine whether Americans are trapped in unjustified administration”. The two Republicans specifically cite the case of Spears and his father. “The most striking case is probably that of Britney Spears. She has been under court-ordered administration since 2008. The facts and circumstances continue to be a matter of dispute but include questionable motives and legal tactics from her father and now her manager, Jamie Spears. “, explain the two deputies.



With CNN Jamie Spears, father of the star and administrator of his wealth, defends himself. "Jamie Spears has diligently and professionally performed her duties as Britney's administrator, and her love and dedication to her daughter is clear to the court. Britney can end her custody, she just has to ask her lawyer to He has always had this right but has never exercised it in 13 years, "says Vivian Lee Thoreen, James Spears' lawyer.


