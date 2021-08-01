The Britney Spears case in the US Congress, requested hearing – Music

(ANSA) – NEW YORK, MARCH 10 – Britney Spears finds two allies
in Congress in its battle to free itself from the
father-master. These are two Republican congressman, Jim
Jordan and Matt Gaez, who lead the example of the star for
request a hearing on the administrations and the protections ordered
from justice, just like the one to which Spears is subjected
for years. And from which the singer tries to get rid of, strong
also of the campaign #FreeBritney carried out by his fans.
A request, the American media report, made to the
Chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, Jerrold
Nadler, to “examine whether Americans are trapped in
unjustified administration”. The two Republicans cite
expressly the case of Spears and his father. “The most case
striking is probably that of Britney Spears. Since 2008 it is
under an administration ordered by the court. The facts and the
circumstances continue to be disputed but include
questionable reasons and legal tactics of the father and now his
administrator, Jamie Spears”, explain the two deputies.
With CNN Jamie Spears, dad of the star and administrator
of its wealth, it defends itself. “Jamie Spears played
diligently and professionally his tasks such as
Britney’s administrator, and love and dedication in the
His daughter’s comparisons are clear at court. Britney can
put an end to his custody, he just has to ask his lawyer
to submit an application. He has always had this right but in
13 years has never exercised it,” says Vivian Lee Thoreen,
james spears legal. (ANSA).
