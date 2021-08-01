The Britney Spears case in the US Congress, requested hearing – Music

(ANSA) – NEW YORK, MARCH 10 – Britney Spears finds two allies

in Congress in its battle to free itself from the

father-master. These are two Republican congressman, Jim

Jordan and Matt Gaez, who lead the example of the star for

request a hearing on the administrations and the protections ordered

from justice, just like the one to which Spears is subjected

for years. And from which the singer tries to get rid of, strong

also of the campaign #FreeBritney carried out by his fans.



A request, the American media report, made to the

Chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, Jerrold

Nadler, to “examine whether Americans are trapped in

unjustified administration”. The two Republicans cite

expressly the case of Spears and his father. “The most case

striking is probably that of Britney Spears. Since 2008 it is

under an administration ordered by the court. The facts and the

circumstances continue to be disputed but include

questionable reasons and legal tactics of the father and now his

administrator, Jamie Spears”, explain the two deputies.



With CNN Jamie Spears, dad of the star and administrator

of its wealth, it defends itself. “Jamie Spears played

diligently and professionally his tasks such as

Britney’s administrator, and love and dedication in the

His daughter’s comparisons are clear at court. Britney can

put an end to his custody, he just has to ask his lawyer

to submit an application. He has always had this right but in

13 years has never exercised it,” says Vivian Lee Thoreen,

james spears legal. (ANSA).

