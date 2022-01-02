The Brotherhood movie, plot, actors, cast, finale, where it is shot, location

Jacob after causing the death of a friend of his ends up in prison where he becomes part of a criminal gang.

Today Sky offers the film in prime time The Brotherhood. The US drama film arrived in cinemas on 7 September 2017. The duration is two hours and 1 minute.

The Brotherhood: direction, protagonists, where it is shot

The direction is by Ric Roman Waugh, who also edited the screenplay. The protagonists of the film are Omari Hardwick who plays Ed Kutcher and Emory Cohen in the role of Howie. Jessy Schram and Juan Pablo Raba, instead they are Jennifer and Herman Gómez respectively.

The shooting of the film took place entirely in New Mexico. The scenes were in fact shot in Los Lunas.

The music I’m from Antonio Pinto. Dana Gonzales took care of the photography while Michelle Tesoro took care of the editing.

The film is produced by Bold Films in collaboration with Participant Media And Relativity Studios. Instead, it is distributed by Notorious Pictures.

The original title of the film is Shot Caller.

The Brotherhood: plot of the film

The protagonist of the film is Jacob Harlon, leading a peaceful existence with the wife Kate and their eldest son Joshua. One evening after drinking too much over dinner, unintentionally causes a car accident in which his friend Tom dies. Jacob faces 7 years in prison but thanks to the plea bargain there conviction for murder culpable comes reduced to two years and eight months.

Once he arrives at the penitentiary, Jacob begins to deal with the violent prison regime in which the life prisoners and those who have committed serious crimes does everything for impose their own supremacy. Jacob to prove to the other inmates that he is unwilling to give in to their provocations, decide to beating up an African American inmate that had caused him.

Final spoiler

The day after the riot Jacob joins the PEN1 gang, specialized in the control of the structure and in the drug dealing. After won the trust of the leader of the gang, manages to gradually climb the hierarchy of the criminal organization. He also decides to have his body tattooed to prove his belonging to the gang to others.

During a fight Jacon comes filmed on cameras killing another inmate and for that reason it comes sentenced to serve another years in prison. He is thus locked up in one maximum security prison facility. Meanwhile the wife Kate has decided to ask for a divorce.

After serving his sentence Jacob he will enter and succeed several times from prison for further offenses for as long as he is definitively sentenced to life imprisonment.

The Brotherhood: full cast of the film

Here is the cast of the film The Brotherhood and the respective characters played by the actors: