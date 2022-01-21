here are the movie complete with trailer And plot to be seen tonight on tv in the first and second evening: today, January 21, 2022, airs The Brothers Grimm and the Charming Witch on Sky Family in second evening at 22.50.

The story is set in nineteenth-century Germany, recently conquered by Napoleon, where the brothers Jacob (Heath Ledger) and Wilhelm Grimm (Matt Damon) exploit the superstition of the people to make rich profits. The French authorities, however, discover their scams but decide to use their skills to investigate a series of mysterious disappearances in the village of Marbaden. Accompanied by the huntress Angelika (Lena Headey), officer Mercurio Cavaldi (Peter Stormare), Sergeant Letroc and soldier Dax, the Grimm brothers arrive at the disappearance and speculate that a group of impostors are exploiting local legends for shady deals.

According to tradition, in fact, a beautiful queen tried to save herself from the bubonic plague triggered by the perfidy of the tyrannical father, taking refuge in a high tower. Unaware that the plague would have infected her by air, the queen discovered that she had fallen ill and died alone and decadent. Will and Jake realize that the woman is still alive and that she is hiding in the tower. She attracts young girls to fuel the spell that allows her to stay alive. Helping the evil queen (Monica Bellucci) is a mysterious hunter, who turns out to be linked to Angelika. Their investigations, however, are interrupted by the arrival of General Delatombe (Jonathan Pryce) who accuses the brothers of conspiring and sentences them to death. Will and Jake manage to leave the village to face the queen, unaware that the hag’s brutal servant is about to claim another victim.

Cast: Matt Damon, Heath Ledger, Monica Bellucci, Barbara Lukêsova, Anna Rust, Radim Kalvoda, Martin Hofmann, Harry Gilliam

