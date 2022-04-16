Entertainment

The brothers of the stars that you did not know were also actors

Photo of James James6 hours ago
0 28 3 minutes read

It is not so common to see two brothers who share a profession, and it is more common to see that the son follows the legacy of his father or mother in terms of profession. But there are certain situations that are surprising because some of them stand out enormously and become a world starwhile your family member, colleague of yours, does not do it that way, being almost unknown to the thousands of fans that the first may have.

For this reason, we will review some actors who have been left in the shadow of the stardom of some of their relatives, naming of course the films in which they participated.

Source link

Photo of James James6 hours ago
0 28 3 minutes read

Related Articles

The song that Ángela Aguilar’s boyfriend composed about their relationship

6 mins ago

Halle Berry poses on the beach and gives something to talk about with her sensual bikini and exaggerated Photoshop at 55 years old | People | Entertainment

8 mins ago

As beautiful as her mother! Daughter of Marlene Favela is already a professional model at 2 years old: PHOTOS

18 mins ago

We like more and more the pink trousers from Bershka that make infinite legs like those of Julia R…

20 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button