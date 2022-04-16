The brothers of the stars that you did not know were also actors

It is not so common to see two brothers who share a profession, and it is more common to see that the son follows the legacy of his father or mother in terms of profession. But there are certain situations that are surprising because some of them stand out enormously and become a world starwhile your family member, colleague of yours, does not do it that way, being almost unknown to the thousands of fans that the first may have.

For this reason, we will review some actors who have been left in the shadow of the stardom of some of their relatives, naming of course the films in which they participated.

Liam, Chris and Luke Hemsworth

Luke Hemsworth

Yes, everyone already knows Liam and Chris, who are recognized worldwide for their performances, both as Gale in the Mockingjay saga of the former, as of Thor for the second. But there is a third brother, Luke Hemsworth, the oldest of the three. He has stood out mainly for TV series from his native Australia, and has had participations in the films of his brother Chris, making a small cameo in which he participates as a Thor actor in Thor: Ragnarok .

Mark Wahlberg and brothers

mark and donnie

Did you know that Matt is the youngest of 9 siblings? Two of them, Donnie and Robert are also actors. The first has had appearances in important productions, such as the miniseries of Tom Hanks and Steven Spielberg Band of Brothers, set in the second world war. The second has participated in minor roles in films where he has participated with great stars such as his own brother, in Smuggling, JK Simmons and Cassey Affleck.

Dedee and Michelle Pfeiffer

Dedee Pfeiffer

Michelle Pfeiffer’s sister, Dedee, He also tried to make his mark in the world of acting. However, she was far from achieving her sister’s fame. But she wasn’t too bad either. With small films in the 80’s, his arrival in various series with occasional appearances in the 90’s, standing out Ellen, Friends, CSI Y Supernatural gave him some prominence. Unfortunately, the moment of his greatest exposure was when he showed his body for the playboy magazine in a controversial lid that read “Michelle’s sister gets naked”

Related news

Frank and Sylvester Stallone

rocky’s brother

Yes, the brother of Rocky, Rambo and other action classics also had their way in front of cameras. The dream of transcending with his brother, with minor roles in films like Rambo, was diluted as he participated in unsuccessful films like Terror in Beverly Hills, Warm Death or The Island of Betrayal. In return, he also dedicated his time to his career as a musician, which was much more successful than his role as an actor.

Lisa and Julia Roberts

Lisa and her sister, Julia Roberts

Julia Roberts won a Oscar Award and 3 Golden Globes, so it is quite difficult to have a career similar to this Hollywood icon. Although quite far away was Lisa, who had small roles in films such as Something to talk about or eat pray love and appearances in other very famous series or movies such as Sex and the City, It Happened in Manhattan or Law and Order. Her strength seems to be behind the camera, being today a producer.

