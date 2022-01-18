the browser game goes viral and an app of the same name earns a lot of money – Nerd4.life

Steven Cravotta, the app developer, has decided to donate what he has earned from his app to charity Wordle for iOS. The reason? The success is not his merit, but is the result of another famous game, also called Wordle, available on browser in free format.

But let’s go in order. Five years ago Cravotta has created a videogame app called Wordle in which the player has to create as many words as possible with a series of letters within a certain time limit.

Recently, however, Josh Wardle made a free browser game, also called Wordle. The latter asks you to guess a five-letter word, in a maximum of six attempts. With each attempt, it turns out which letters used are actually present in the undiscovered word and which are not. Wardle’s Wordle proposes one word every 24 hours and is therefore only playable for a few minutes a day. Also for his relaxed nature, he became very famous and was also discussed by the New York Times and the Washington Post.

An example of a Wardle Wordle screenshot

People, finding out about Wordle’s existence, searched for the game on iOS, where, however, they found the Wordle of Cravotta. The latter then saw a surge in downloads, around 200,000 in a week, and made some money.

Cravotta then decided to publicly disclose what happened and contacted Wardle. Together, the two have decided to donate the money to Boost West Oakland, a charity that provides tuition and tutoring services for young people in the area free of charge.

Cravotta, realizing the success of his app, could have simply ignored and kept the money, instead of giving it to charity: we cannot fail to congratulate him on the decision made. If you want to play Wordle, you can do it at this address via your browser.