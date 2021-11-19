The Bruised soundtrack curated by Cardi B is out now

From tonight, the soundtrack of Bruised, the new film from Halle Berry. Netflix will handle the distribution of the feature film, which will land on the famous streaming service on November 24th after a week of exclusivity in cinemas.

The director – together with Cardi B – he also oversaw the creation of the soundtrack: a collection of rap and r & b songs that bring together the best of the contemporary scene. Furthermore, for the first time in history, the OST of a film sees the participation of only women.

Rapsody, Young MA and Saweetie among the guests of the Bruised rap soundtrack: listen to it now in streaming!

First of all, in the tracklist we find six original songs recorded by many famous names. We’re talking about Cardi herself, present with Bet It, Saweetie (Attitude) and the City Girls, whose Scared has been a single forerunner over the past few weeks.

In addition, they appear HER (Automatic Woman), Lact with Tha F ** k and rookie Flo Milli (Blast Off). The latter recently appeared in XXL Freshman Class 2021 certainly standing out as one of the best performers of the whole group.

To these songs are added others consisting of songs never released before and inspired by the plot of the film. Here then happens Young MA with No Mercy and Rapsody with She Bad, follow closely by Dungarees by Baby Tate, On They Neck from Erica Banks And Chacin from DreamDoll. Big Bottle Wyanna (Aye) and Ambre (Sweater).

Bruised tells the story of a disgraced former mixed martial arts fighter looking for a ransom to win back her son Manny. The film marks the directorial debut of Halle Berry, who will also play the protagonist.

While waiting for the release on Netflix, you just have to retrieve the related soundtrack on Spotify by clicking on the link you find below. By clicking HERE, you can then watch the Italian trailer of the feature film… good listening and good viewing!