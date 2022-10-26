The brutal massacre that outrages the world: an army bombed a concert and left 50 dead

The Blitz against attendees Music festival sunday in north myanmarwhich caused between 50 and 80 fatalitiesis the latest proof of the escalation of violence of the burmese military junta and his alleged “desperation” to maintain power.

It was the turn of auralia famous singer from the minority Kachin ethnic group, when on Sunday night four Burmese Army fighter planes turned a music festival into a slaughter, killing and wounding dozens of civiliansin which it is considered as the worst air attack since the coup of February 1, 2021.

Attacks in Myanmar left at least 50 dead (Twitter)

Aurali succumbed to artillery fire on stage, according to the portal Kachin Newswhile commemorating the 62nd anniversary of the founding of the Kachin Independence Organization (KIO), in a region bordering China controlled by a guerrilla of the homonymous ethnic group that has been facing the Burmese army for decades.

It may interest you: Violence in Myanmar intensifies: the international community rejected the call for elections by the military junta

“For the military, the entire Kachin population is connected to the KIO (which has an armed wing, the Kachin Independence Army), so they do not distinguish between civilians and rebels“, he says EFE a spokesman for the National Unity Government (NUG).

The NUG, formed in part by members of the civilian government of the Nobel Peace Prize winner Aung San Suu Kyioverthrown in 2021 by the military, quickly condemned the attack by what he calls a “terrorist army”.

FILE PHOTO. press in Tokyo, Japan. October 9, 2018. Franck Robichon/Pool via Reuters/File

“It is possibly a tactic driven by desperation: the harder they attack the population, they believe that the sooner they will surrender,” says this exiled spokesman, who considers that the Army “is losing ground to the rebels and they only have use their air forces, which no group has at their disposal.

An analysis practically impossible to verify from Myanmar, given that the country has been subjected to a informative semi blackout since the coup, with a renewed persecution of dissidents, journalists and a dysfunctional telecommunications system that keeps you in the dark.

It may interest you: Japan demanded the release of the Japanese documentary filmmaker arrested in Myanmar

Even more so in the places attacked: the town of Hpakantwhere the bombing occurred, is fenced off and telecommunications are cut off, they confirm to EFE sources from the field who remain anonymous, who assure that the military does not allow the wounded to be transferred to nearby hospitals.

“There is talk of between 50 and 80 deaths, but it is a figure that is expected to it is going to growbecause there are many seriously injured and they cannot be treated”, these sources say.

Musician Galau Yaw Lwi is one of the victims of the bombing (Twitter)

The attack, generally one of the bloodiest since the military took power, ending a decade of democratic transition, has been condemned by diplomatic representatives of various countries, including Australia, Spain, Germany, United States and United Kingdomas well as various NGOs.

In a rare statement, the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) today expressed its “serious concern” by the recent escalation of violence in Myanmar and made an “urgent appeal to all parties involved” to take “concrete measures”.

The declaration of the group (made up of Myanmar, Thailand, Vietnam, Cambodia, Laos, the Philippines, Indonesia, Singapore, Malaysia and Brunei) comes on the eve of its emergency meeting this Thursday in Jakarta to study the situation in Myanmar.

It is expected that the five points of consensus reached in April last year by the leaders of ASEAN and the leader of the Burmese military junta, Min Aung Hlaing, among which is the “immediate cessation of violence” will be reviewed. against civilians.

Myanmar’s junta chief, Senior General Min Aung Hlaing, who ousted the elected government in a coup on February 1, 2021, presides over an army parade on Armed Forces Day in Naypyitaw, Myanmar, on March 27, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer/File

An objective that, according to what happened on Sunday, seems difficult to achieve, amid criticism of ASEAN and the international community for the lack of action in the face of a conflict with signs of becoming entrenched.

The military coup has plunged Myanmar into a deep political, social and economic crisisopening a spiral of violence with new civilian militias, including the armed wing of the NUG, which has exacerbated the guerrilla warfare that the country has been experiencing for decades.

From February 1, 2021, about 2,400 civilians have died in the hands of Burmese security forces, according to the Myanmar Association for the Assistance of Political Prisoners.

“For more than a year and a half, the junta has perpetrated serious abuses against millions of people who oppose his command, committing crimes against humanity and war crimes,” the organization warns in a statement about Sunday’s airstrike. Human Rights Watch (HRW).

“How much more -adds HRW- does the death counter have to rise for the world’s governments to impose measures that impact the behavior of the board?”

(With information from EFE)

Keep reading:

Burmese leader Aung San Suu Kyi and her economic advisor were sentenced to 3 years in prison

World leaders condemned executions carried out in Myanmar

After executing four opponents, Myanmar’s military junta defies international condemnation: “They deserved several death sentences”