The brutal training of Viola Davis to become a warrior in The King Woman

In the midst of the testosterone and muscle resurgence in Hollywood, more and more actors and actresses are opting for extreme training to prepare your papers. The best examples are usually found in Marvel and DC, but they are not the only ones. The actress Viola Davis, one of the best and most recognized in the world, has also had to suffer. And it is that, finally, after many years they have given him an action role. It will be in “La Mujer Rey”, a film about the Agojie armyan exclusively female African military unit from the 19th century and served as inspiration for “Black Panther” and its dora milaje.

In the film, Viola Davis brings to life the character of Nanisca, a bloodthirsty and exceptional warrior who is the leader of the Agojie. To prepare for the role, the actress decided to undergo a personalized training for many months. Weight lifting, resistance, musculature, martial arts, handling weapons… And even a DNA test to find their strengths. What Viola Davis has done in “The King Woman” is a bestial sacrifice. It’s her first big action role, and he wants to make it clear that he is (also) very good at this. From the images that have been seen, of course seems like it was worth itbecause it imposes a lot.

This was the training of Viola Davis for The King Woman

Together with Viola Davis, this intense training also her co-stars suffered: Thuso Mbedu, Lashana Lynch, Sheila Atim, and Adrienne Warren. Thanks to this hard work, what is clear is that at least in “The Woman King” we can see a group of very well prepared warriors for battle. The film opens in Spain next October 14.