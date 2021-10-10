the brutal violence with his girlfriend Kiana Parker – Libero Quotidiano





A bad story for Tom Hanks and family. The Hollywood star, legendary interpreter of box office masterpieces such as Phìladelphia And Forrest Gump, is forced to witness the unfortunate end of the engagement between his son, Chet Hanks, and the beautiful Kiana Parker. A Texas judge issued a restraining order against the boy, he explains Dagospia, as accused of having held a “physically and verbally violent attitude towards her” towards the woman, for several months.

The son of the actor and Rita Wilson on January 8, a few days before the judge’s injunction, he had published a video on social networks that was decidedly shocking: with his bloody forehead, in an evident state of alteration, he in turn accused Kiana of having attacked him. The girl, always on social media, in those days often sent a very strong message, a photo with the following caption: “My life counts, so I spoke. Survivor of domestic violence”.

Hanks Junior, however, swears that the violence was not one-sided: in the video, he explains that his ex-girlfriend just hit him with a knife after a brutal domestic fight. Behind him the girl brandishes a pot and denies everything, accusing Hanks of pushing it. According to the son of the American star, Parker would have attacked him after having caught her in the act of stealing money and having decided on the spot to leave her. Moreover, according to Chet, the girl entered the house accompanied by three men, one of whom armed with a pistol. Those men, she defends herself, were nothing more than movers and she had returned to the house only to take back her heirs, the story being long over. A very bad script.

