The BTP-Bund spread is now well above 100 points: today 130

The spread between the BTP and the German Bund widens. The differential marks 130 points with the Italian ten-year yield passing to 1.2057%. According to reports by Goldman and Citigroup, the gap will continue to widen in the coming days given the decline in interest in riskier assets and pending decisions by the ECB in the coming months. According to Citigroup in particular, the spread could reach the threshold of 150 points.

