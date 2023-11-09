The Buccaneers Cast and Character Guide

WARNING: This article contains spoilers for The Buccaneers on Apple TV+.





Summary “The Buccaneers” is a period drama with a modern twist, featuring a fresh-faced cast who add a youthful energy to the show.

The series’ characters feel contemporary and relevant, appealing to young audiences while maintaining the spirit of the original novel.

The talented young cast, including Christine Froseth and Imogen Waterhouse, bring the story to life and demonstrate their ability to capture the essence of the characters.

buccaneersAn all-new period drama based on Edith Wharton’s unfinished novel and updated by Kathryn Jakes for Apple TV+, with a cast of fresh faces. buccaneers perfect for bridgerton fans with its blatantly modern soundtrack amid the spectacle of its time, but rather than seeming anachronistic, it meshes perfectly with the very modern-seeming characters featured in Wharton’s 1938 novel, which are wealthy, Courageous follows a group of American women who travel to London. half of the 19th century in the hope of securing husbands. The BBC adopted it in the mid-90s Fall of the House of Usher Carla Gugino and Mira Sorvino, but now it’s Apple’s turn.

Even though it’s like a show bridgertoncharacters in buccaneers Feel like they’re interchangeable with artists Excitement Sometimes, that is indicative not only of Jakeways’ interpretation of Wharton’s writing, but also of the author’s ability to ground young people in universal truths. While some of the angst for a 2023 audience may be filled with tunes from Taylor Swift songs, the spirit of the book is perfectly captured by the young cast, including Christine Forsyth, Josie Parrott, Alisha Boe, Imogen Waterhouse, and Aubrey Ibrag. , While most of the cast are relative newcomers, many of them have recently been seen in popular media.





Christine Froseth as Nan St. George

nan is the precocious little sister

The Buccaneers (2023) Season 1

Christine Froseth plays the headstrong Nan St. George, Ginny’s younger sister and the main heroine, whose romantic trials feature extensively in the first season. She helps save the marriage of her good friend Conchita (prematurely pregnant with Lord Marable’s child) and earns the couple’s gratitude, which means living in London after their wedding for a season and eventually becoming Queen. To be presented at his first ball. Froseth is known for appearing on Netflix Society and hulu series looking for Alaska, Last year she appeared as a young Betty Ford in Showtime’s first Lady,

Imogen Waterhouse as Jeannie St. George

Ginny is the wise older sister

Imogen Waterhouse plays Nan’s much more conventional sister, Ginny St. George, who is often hurt by Nan’s enthusiasms, yet agrees to live with her in London for no other reason than to keep up with New York’s elite. It happens. Genie’s adherence to the traditional customs of the time slowly erodes as she is drawn into a world of mistaken identity, cake accidents, and other melodramas. What is Waterhouse known for? braid and fantasy series outpost,

Aubrey Ibrag as Lizzie Elmsworth

lizzie is a dreamer

Lizzie Elmsworth is played by Aubrey Ibrag, who had a relatively short career buccaneersOn the heels of 2021 dive club, one of her first credits. Ibrag fits perfectly into the proto-feminist sensibilities of the series, imbuing Lizzie with enough vivacity to make credible the fact that English aristocrats can ignore boorish American heiresses to secure their fortunes. Like Nan, she proves that New World manners have never been so beholden to established norms.

Josie Parrott as Mabel Elmsworth

Mabel is realistic

Mabel Elmsworth is Lizzie’s sister, played by the stunning Josie Parrott, clearly demonstrating that the universal truth of the expectations placed on young women to succeed in life and love has always been the same. Mabel understands the importance of female friendship in an era where just because someone has Duke in their title does not make them any less vulnerable to sexual assault.

The Buccaneers Supporting Cast and Characters

Alisha Boe as Conchita Clawson

Conchita is a mentor

Alisha Boe plays Conchita Clawson, whose wedding is the event that instigates the two sisters’ first trip to London. Conchita knows well the dangers of London society, equates it with “Pit of Snakes” and provides advice to sisters as they navigate their profile. Boe is best known for appearing in days of our lives And to play Jessica Davis in Netflix’s teen drama 13 reasons why,

Josh Dylan as Lord Richard Marable

Lord Marable is a perfect English gentleman

The Buccaneers (2023) Season 1

Josh Dylan plays Lord Richard Marable, Connahita Clawson’s fiance and the quintessential British gentleman. At her invitation, the Elmsworth and St. George sisters stopped in London to present the Queen at her first ball after her marriage.

Matthew Broom as Guy Thwarte

the boy is a playboy

Matthew Broom is Guy Thwarte, one of Nan’s charismatic lovers who makes quite an impression upon his first arrival. Despite being a playboy, Nan is attracted to him against her better judgment. buccaneers Broome’s first credit.

Guy Remmers as Theo the Duke of Tintagel

duke broody is an introvert

The Buccaneers (2023) Season 1

Another potential suitor for Nan is the brooding Duke of Tintagel, played by Guy Remmers. While the more stoic elect, Duke struggles with social interactions. other than short Lesson,This is Remmers’s first leading role.

Christina Hendricks as Mrs. St. George

Mrs. St. George is a strategist

The Buccaneers (2023) Season 1

Mrs. St. George, the mother of the St. George sisters Nan and Ginny, encourages the four young women to travel to London and stay in England long enough to find husbands. She realizes that this experience may be the only way to improve their chances of finding love, especially considering how unconventional Nan is. Hendrix, who cooked Mad Manthere’s not much to do buccaneersBut she has enough charisma to make the most of even the smallest of parts.

Simone Kirby becomes Miss Tastevalley

Miss Tastevalley keeps the girls in line

Mrs. St. George only approves of travel for the young ladies if her daughter’s governess, Miss Tastevalley, will accompany them and ensure they stay out of trouble. Tastevalley has a thankless job of trapping greedy young women and provides plenty of comic relief.

Mia Threpleton as Honoria Marble

Honoria doesn’t trust the new American girls

Actress Kate Winslet’s daughter, Mia Thrippleton, plays Honoria Marable, sister of Lord Richard Marable. buccaneers, He made his first appearance in a little chaos with Winslet in 2014, and has since appeared with her mother in the BBC series i am ruth In 2022. before coming in buccaneersThreeplatons participated in the remake Harmful contact.