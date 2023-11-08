The Buccaneers: Did you see Kate Winslet’s daughter Mia in the new period drama?

The Buccaneers has finally arrived on our screens and follows an American gang of girls who are moving to Britain to get introduced to high society – and bringing chaos in their wake! There are some very recognizable faces in the cast, but did you spot Kate Winslet’s daughter Mia? Know more about the young star here…

Mia Thrippleton is the only daughter of Kate Winslet and director Jim Thrippleton. She plays Honoria Marable in the new series, but it’s far from her first acting roles. The 23 year old young star has also been seen in this A little chaos, shadow, flamboyant And harmful contactAlso acted with my mother Yo slept…

WATCH: Will you be watching The Buccaneers?

Talking about how impressed she was with her daughter during a visit LORRAINE, Kate said: “‘As far as performance goes, she didn’t need me at all. There were moments when she looked at me and said, ‘Shut up, Mom, let me do this!’ “It was really amazing to work with her and really be blown away by her courage… She’s very, very powerful.”

On Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg she said: “It was extraordinary, and there were days when she would say, ‘I can’t think of anything, I don’t know what to say, I don’t know if I should do this.’ Is.’ And I’d say, ‘Don’t worry, I can’t think of anything, I don’t know what to say, I don’t know what I’m going to do.’ It just meant that we held hands a lot. I was so overwhelmed by it. “He didn’t need my help at all.”

Did you see Mia in The Buccaneers?

She added: “Sometimes I might show off a technical trick I’d picked up along the way. Little things that no one teaches you, and she appreciated that stuff, but when it came to acting she’d go, I get it, I’m good… It was fantastic and we had a great time learning that. Had the added bonus of figuring out how to press each other’s buttons, which I can tell you we could do quite well when we were filming and certainly run fairly slow on that resource.

Great TV shows coming in autumn 2023 Sex Education Season 4, Netflix – September 21 Still Up, Apple TV+ – September 22 Gen V, Amazon Prime Video – September 29 Loki Season 2, Disney+ – October 6 Chemistry Lessons, Apple TV+ – October 13 The Fall of the House of Usher, Netflix – October 12 All the Light We Cannot See, Netflix – November 2 The Buccaneers, Apple TV+ – November 8

What are the Buccaneers about?

The official Apple TV+ synopsis reads: “The Buccaneers are the daughters of America’s nouveau riche – beautiful and irrepressible, despite the best efforts of England’s finest governess, they find themselves ensnared in London by an aristocrat with a wealth of Is lacking but he is rich. Class, to make a perfect match.”

The Buccaneers streams on Apple TV+ on November 8th

Why did Kate Winslet and Jim Thepleton split?

Kate and Jim have kept the details of their split very secret, with Kate, who was 23 when they tied the knot, previously saying: “I thought I wanted to be with Jim. I was struggling with the pain of losing Stephen (Treadrey) and Titanic coming out. “Jim was a normal guy and had a big impact on me.”

Kate Winslet and ex-husband Jim Thrippleton

The couple separated in 2001, with the BBC reporting that Kate cited inappropriate behavior in court documents. Speaking to WSJ magazine about the relationship, she said: “I know a lot of people who are not in the public eye and have had multiple marriages, I really do, and these are the cards that life has dealt them. Gave me.

“I didn’t plan for it to be this way. And (expletive) for me, it’s not easy, you know. No one really knows what has happened in my life. No one really knows why my first marriage didn’t last; No one knows why my other one doesn’t know. I’m proud of those silences.”