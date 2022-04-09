the Bucha massacre, a turning point for the media and the world

CBS News correspondent Debora Patta has covered conflicts in Africa and the Middle East, and the aftermath of terrorist attacks in Europe. She has already seen violence and death up close. But the atrocities he witnessed in BuchaUkraine, this week stood out and overwhelmed her.

“We have to be disturbed by these images,” Patta said on CBS Mornings, after describing what she and other journalists witnessed outside kyiv.

War changed this week from the point of view of the mediawhich is how most people live outside Ukraine.

Before, events were mostly seen from a slight distance: fiery explosions caught on camera or drone views of burning buildings. Now, as the Ukrainian army retook control of villages near kyiv, which had been brutalized by Russian soldiers, journalists are capturing the aftermath of horrific close-range violence: corpses bound, tortured and burned.

Although there is a sense that such images can change public opinion or influence the course of a war, historically this has not been the case, says Rebecca Adelman, a communication professor at the University of Maryland who specializes in war and the media. communication.

However, several countries, including the United States and Great Britain, imposed additional sanctions to Russia this week, citing the brutality in Bucha as a reason to do more.



In Bucha, a long line of victims of the Russian attacks. Photo EFE

Whatever the impact, Adelman said it’s critical to have journalists on hand to document what’s happening. “Giving testimony is vitally important, especially in cases of catastrophic loss,” he said. “Sometimes photography is all you have left.”

Bucha’s photos and video showed body bags piled up in trenches, lifeless limbs protruding from hastily dug graves, and corpses strewn in the streets where they had fallen, including a man who had been thrown from a bicycle.

barbarism



Journalists from around the world also interviewed Ukrainians who came out of hiding to recount the barbarism witnessed by Russian soldiers.

Television anchors and correspondents warned viewers that they were about to see graphic and disturbing images, a warning that occurred four times in an episode of ABC’s World News Tonight. “I’m sorry I have to show you this”CNN’s Frederik Pleitgen apologized, before moving a camera to show body bags stacked in a van.

“As much as we’d like to look away, it’s getting harder and harder to close our eyes to what’s going on,” NBC’s Nightly News host Lester Holt said in his warning to viewers.

Veteran television news producer Rick Kaplan said that from what he has seen, news organizations they were careful in what they showed without taking their eyes off the story.

“Every day that we have these images brings (the war) home more and more,” said Kaplan, a former president of both CNN and MSNBC. “It’s good that this horrifies us. Can you imagine if we were indifferent?”

The horrifying images of Buchain particular, have dominated the news around the world.

The BBC reported the continuing “worldwide revulsion”. The Italian state television did not warn before showing bodies with their hands tied, half buried in a sandy ground. “What you see from here, unfortunately, are signs of torture on the face”said journalist Stefania Battistini. “They all wear civilian clothes.”

Narrating a report on Fakty, Poland’s most watched nightly news, host Grzegorz Kajdanowicz said “it is our duty to warn them, but also to show them what the Russians did in Bucha and in several other places.”

The situation was different in Russia, where state television falsely claimed Ukraine was responsible for killing civilians or perpetrating a hoax. Russian television also broadcast images of bodies in Bucha, some taken from CNN, with the word “fake” stamped on the screenaccording to the Internet Archive, a company that monitors web and television content.

The history

Russian propaganda led many Western news organizations to refute those claims by using satellite imagery to show that many of the bodies that were documented on the ground this week by journalists they had been in the same places when Russia controlled the city.

Some of the most graphic images were compiled in a short video made by Ukraine to accompany President Volodymyr Zelensky’s speech to the United Nations on Tuesday. With a soundtrack of somber music and the cries of children, the video showed close-ups of corpses and body parts.

Technical difficulties delayed its broadcast until well after Zelensky spoke, allowing time for networks such as CNN and Fox News Channel, which had broadcast the speech, to show it later in an edited form. But MSNBC appeared to show it in its entirety, leaving host Andrea Mitchell visibly shaken.

“It’s just awful”, said. “I don’t think the world has seen anything like it.”

Ukraine has a clear motivation to show the world what is happening, and journalists accompanied Zelensky on a visit to Bucha on Monday.

Although television and the Internet give coverage of the war more immediacy, the harrowing images – and their potential to shape public opinion– are nothing new.

Harvard historian Drew Faust, author of This Republic of Suffering: Death and the American Civil War, noted that when Matthew Brady held an exhibition of his Civil War photographs in 1862, New York Times he wrote, “if he didn’t bring bodies and place them in our yards and along the streets, he did something much the same.”

When a memorable photo of a 5-year-old boy sitting dazed and bloodied after being rescued from a bombing in Aleppo, Syria in 2016 was released, NPR wondered in a headline: “Can a photo help end a war?” He still hasn’t.

A danger, too, is that in a world that is not easily shocked people fall asleep with the images. That is Faust’s fear, especially as he expressed surprise that so many people were strangely tuned out of the news of so many dying from COVID-19.

As more communities break free from Russian rule, the number of gruesome images is sure to multiply.

“We will have to be a little bit careful in the future so that every news program don’t turn into a parade of horrible images”said news consultant and retired NBC News executive Bill Wheatley.

However, one of the surprises of this war, along with Ukraine’s ability to avoid a quick defeat, is the way in which Zelensky has been able to win the information battle and unite the opposition in a way not had anticipated. In that context, images can help make a difference.

___ Associated Press correspondents Colleen Barry in Milan, Italy; Louise Dixon in London; Vanessa Gera in Warsaw, Poland; and Amanda Seitz in Washington, DC, contributed to this report.

ap