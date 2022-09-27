Entertainment

The Budokan 2022 confirms the special guests to the anime and comic event in Ecuador

Budokan 2022 will arrive in the city of Guayaquil with the best of anime and comics for your fans. The event has a schedule and special guests that have generated great expectation on the part of their followers.

Who are the Budokan guests this year?

Budokan 2022 will have, among its guests, popular voice actors like:

– Lalo Garza

– Gerardo Vasquez

– Gerardo Reyero

– Jose Luis Orozco

It will also feature a special show called ‘Anime Among Friends’, in which original singers from youth series such as Jade, Gabriela Vega, Marissa de Lille and Mauren Mendo, They will captivate their followers, remembering part of their best-known songs.

The viral reunion between Ellen Pompeo and Patrick Dempsey, protagonists of Grey’s Anatomy

Sujin Kim, the influencer and TikToker known as ‘Chingu friend’, will also be part of the event, and has a Meet & Greet for Saturday, October 1, which It has the cost of $40.

What price will the tickets have?

The value of the tickets will be $10 per day, the same as can be purchased in the application ‘Meet2Go’, as well as in the local Geek Store (Mall Del Sol), Taisuki Taiyaki (Central Urdesa, Guayacanes and 4th streets) and Advance stores (Riocentro Sur, La Rotonda, Daule, Durán, Milagro, Quevedo, Babahoyo, Manta, Machala, Libertad, Cuenca and Riobamba).

