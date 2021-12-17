the bug may have also hit Mars

Log4jShell, the vulnerability found in the Log4j that has been causing a lot of discussion over the last few days and that considering the large number of attacks that are occurring has been defined as a “cyber pandemic”, it has also affected Mars, or at least these are the hypotheses given the abnormal behavior of the helicopter Ingenuity from the NASA found in the last few hours.

Problems during Ingenuity’s last flight: Log4j thinks

Ingenuity reached the surface of the “red planet” along with the Perseverance rover in February 2021 and took off for the seventeenth time on December 5. As it was descending, however, it occurred an unexpected interruption of the data flow (which are transmitted using the orbiters and the DSN), which led the NASA team not to know exactly what the state of the aircraft was.

Since what happened coincided with the discovery of Log4j, it was started to speculate that things could be somehow connected to each other. The theory arose from a Twitter post published last June from the account The Apache Software Foundation, which states that the helicopter mission is “powered by Apache log4j”. At the moment, however, this has yet to be confirmed or denied by NASA.

While waiting to find out more, the fact remains that yesterday the eighteenth flight for the Martian helicopter took place which, according to the first available images, should have ended correctly. To try to limit communication problems with Perseverance, a different approach was chosen than in the past: a lower transmission speed was preferred, but obtaining an increase in signal power and stability.