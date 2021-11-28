The Bull falls at the Olimpico punished by a cynical Rome, Abraham’s goal is enough

TURIN. For a battered Rome, Abraham is enough to stop a subdued Toro and stay in the wake of fourth place. The grenades wanted the first sharp against a big one, instead they are forced to postpone once again that shot forward so often tried and promptly failed. At the Olimpico, Juric’s team was looking for confirmation after the success against Udinese, but instead did not get even a point, sinking into the usual problems away from home: fourth consecutive 1-0, only Cagliari has so far done worse than Juric’s team. And besides the damage, he also records the insult for the muscle injury in the final of Belotti. It is a wasted opportunity for Torino, who despite having overwhelming ball possession and against an opponent full of patches and without Pellegrini after 15 ‘(problems in the right thigh), never finds the right flame. Belotti, as long as he remains on the field, is one of the few to escape. You can see that his condition was improving, but this time he is badly assisted by the attacking midfielders Brekalo and Praet, with the former a little more inspired than the latter. And even the bands go intermittently, only Singo works well.

Roma let the grenade vent and then punish them at the first opportunity when the goal seemed ripe on the other side. At 32 ‘Mkhitaryan harpoons a ball on the trocar field with Toro in bad shape, he unloads for Abraham who easily beats Milinkovic-Savic in the penalty area. The advantage stimulated Mourinho’s team who woke up from that moment and transformed the game. Four minutes after the advantage, the Var took 5 minutes to find Abraham’s offside after referee Chiffi whistled the penalty for the Giallorossi due to Buongiorno’s knockdown of the Englishman. The fear of a double disadvantage, however, did not wake up Juric’s team, kept afloat by the goalkeeper’s hand on the header of the unleashed ex-Chelsea player in the 45th minute.

Toro has over an hour of play to get the game back on its feet, but the best opportunity is built by Lukic in the wide recovery of the first half with a header that touches the post. In the final Juric tries the cards of the bench by including Pjaca and Zaza for an even more offensive team, but immediately afterwards he loses Belotti. It is 33 ‘when the Rooster collapses to the ground after a sprint: he will come out shortly afterwards supported by the grenade health staff without putting down his right foot (Sanabria in its place). There is concern about the new stop of the striker, who had recently returned from an injury. And now it risks having already finished 2021.

THE EMOTIONS OF ROME-TORO

The Bull starts with the right attitude not at all intimidated with some interesting plots in search of Belotti, The Giallorossi manage and become dangerous with a restart that catches the grenade defense a little unprepared, but the long ball ends up at the bottom.

After the quarter of an hour problems for Mourinho who is forced to make the first change, Pellegrini gets hurt and inside Perez. Roma waits and then leaves in speed trying to surprise the grenades, so they did with Zaniolo stopped by Singo. The teams try to cancel each other out in midfield and then sink in speed. So far Praet has been the most dangerous for the grenade with two shots towards Rui Patricio, then again Pobega who, served in the area by Belotti, hits high. At 31 ‘Roma unlocks the game in the best moment of Toro: great vertical action for the Capitoline who find the advantage in the first real assault. Mkhitaryan on the trocar finds the depth for Zaniolo, the playmaker’s veil for Abraham who beats Milinkovic Savic with a right turn.

Then the long technological consultation to cancel a clear penalty on El Shaarawy in the area, but first there was an offside. A first half in which Toro kept the ball in the game by creating several goal chances, but on the first attempt the Giallorossi in the restart went with Abrahm, risking to double if the Var had not seen a millimeter offside on the occasion of an assigned penalty to the Giallorossi.

Shooting along the lines of the first half with Toro ahead in search of equal and Giallorossi always dangerous restart with Zaniolo who is a thorn in the grenade side: in one of his percussions Zima was warned who had replaced Djidji. Confused moments of the game after half an hour with the grenade trying forward even with long-range shots but without becoming dangerous. Fifteen minutes from the end, Juric tries it all out with a front-wheel drive Toro: in Baselli, Pjaca and Zaza for Buongiorno, Praet and Vojvoda. But a few minutes later Belotti gets hurt and is taken out with the help of the medical staff, inside Sanabria. The last minutes see the Giallorossi retreat even further to protect the advantage, while the grenades are no longer able to become dangerous.

The official formations:

ROME with 3-5-2, Rui Patricio – Mancini, Smalling, Ibanez – Karsdorp, Diawara, Mkhitaryan, Pellegrini, El Shaarawy – Zaniolo, Abraham.

Available: Boer, Shomurodov, Bove, Mayoral, Zalewski, Viña, Kumbulla, Reynolds, Darboe, Afena-Gyan, Fuzato, Pérez.

TAURUS: 3-4-2-1 for the guests

Milinkovic-Savic – Djidji, Bremer, Buongiorno – Singo, Lukic, Pobega, Vojvoda – Praet, Brekalo – Belotti.

Available: Pjaca, Ola Aina, Rincón, Baselli, Linetty, Zima, Sanabria, Kone, Zaza, Berisha, Gemello, Izzo.