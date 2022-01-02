The bull will come out of the pen after June. Stock market forecasts for 2022

We are on the last day of the year and today we can make more accurate forecasts than in the past few weeks. In the next few days we will also calculate the setup dates, i.e. the points where the absolute and relative minimum / maximum should form during the year.

Today, however, we will focus only on probability calculations and on the forecast of the trend of the international market charts for the next year.

What we are going to indicate is the expected average performance of the American markets which have a correlation of 76% with the other stock markets.

What are we waiting for for the new year? The bull will come out of the pen after June but let’s proceed step by step.

Here are the stats

As reported in our 120 Years on Wall Street Ebook, never invest at the beginning of January with a view to 12 months in the second year of the ten-year cycle if it coincides with the second year of the presidential cycle:

negative return between -5% and 0% and probability that it is 50%. In this year, it should reach the bottom around June, July or October. So, to have the odds in favor of a positive return, you shouldn’t invest long before these months in this year.

The bull will come out of the pen after June. Forecasts for 2022

Based on the study of the historical series from 1898 to today, as already written at the beginning of 2021, the minimum of the decade (2021/2030) should be formed with a very high probability in the second year, therefore in 2022. The trend for the graphs of the second year, regardless of the presidential year, is consistent with this result. We are witnessing, in fact, a decline during the year of about 10-15% compared to the opening values. We note that the annual minimum, and therefore of the decade, should be more likely to form in the periods June, July or October.

Forecasts for the decade 2021/2030

In light of these data and after 2021, what can we add to these forecasts?

Several of our trend indicators indicate an 80% probability that the low of the decade may have already been marked and of 18% that in 2022 a low lower than that of 2021 may be formed.

Which investment strategy? Any downturns in the price lists will have to be bought in a 3/5 and 10 year perspective to obtain yields of up to 11% on average per year.

From day to day we will then adjust the shot at our point on the markets.

Deepening

